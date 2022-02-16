Les Snead Wears Shirt Featuring His Own Meme to Rams Super Bowl Parade
During the Rams’ Super Bowl parade on Wednesday, the team’s general manager, Les Snead, won the heart of the internet when he embraced a meme of himself by wearing it during the massive celebration.
Snead was able to put together this championship-winning team in large part because of his willingness to trade draft picks — a lot of draft picks. At some point, someone made a meme of his face in black and white with the caption that read, “F--- them picks.”
So, after his team’s triumphant 23–20 win on Sunday in Super Bowl LVI over the Bengals, Snead wore a shirt with that very meme on it.
Since 2016, the Rams have dealt a total of eight first round draft picks in trades for players that include Jared Goff, Brandin Cooks, Jalen Ramsey and Matthew Stafford. The Rams went all in on a Super Bow, and it worked.
Snead has every right to bask in the limelight.
