During the Rams’ Super Bowl parade on Wednesday, the team’s general manager, Les Snead, won the heart of the internet when he embraced a meme of himself by wearing it during the massive celebration.

Snead was able to put together this championship-winning team in large part because of his willingness to trade draft picks — a lot of draft picks. At some point, someone made a meme of his face in black and white with the caption that read, “F--- them picks.”

So, after his team’s triumphant 23–20 win on Sunday in Super Bowl LVI over the Bengals, Snead wore a shirt with that very meme on it.

Since 2016, the Rams have dealt a total of eight first round draft picks in trades for players that include Jared Goff, Brandin Cooks, Jalen Ramsey and Matthew Stafford. The Rams went all in on a Super Bow, and it worked.

Snead has every right to bask in the limelight.

