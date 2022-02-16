Tom Brady has learned a thing or two about how to appropriately celebrate after winning a Super Bowl. On Wednesday, he imparted some of his sage wisdom onto Matthew Stafford.

As the Rams cruised around Los Angeles in a parade to commemorate this past weekend‘s Super Bowl LVI victory over the Bengals, Stafford seemed to be indulging in the festivities. Brady caught sight of his fellow quarterback‘s celebration style and gave out his most treasured piece of advice.

“Mix in a water Matt... trust me,“ he wrote on Twitter.

Brady has had plenty of experience celebrating championships, considering he won seven titles over the course of his illustrious career. After he was victorious in Super Bowl LV with the Buccaneers last year, the recently retired quarterback seemed to have a grand time during the team's boat parade.

Stafford was clearly enjoying himself at his own championship parade, as he did in the locker room after the Rams locked up a 23–20 victory. On Wednesday, he was seen partying once again as he thanked the team‘s fanbase for their support throughout the season.

Sunday’s Super Bowl victory was the culmination of a whirlwind year for the 34-year-old quarterback. Stafford was traded by the Lions to the Rams last offseason, ending a 12-year tenure in Detroit that never resulted in a playoff win.

Less than 13 months later, Stafford now has four postseason victories and can call himself a Super Bowl champion.

