Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
EXTRA MUSTARD
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBAOlympicsNCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
Burrow Celebrates Despite Losing Super Bowl
Burrow Celebrates Despite Losing Super Bowl

Watch: Joe Burrow Introduces Himself to Rams Defense at Super Bowl LVI

Even after taking the league by storm with an electric postseason run, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow took a minute to introduce himself to the Rams defense during Super Bowl LVI as if the players didn‘t already know of the rising superstar.

In a video caught by NFL Films, Burrow speaks with Von Miller, Aaron Donald and Eric Weddle and introduces himself as “Joe” to the star defensive players.

Since this was Burrow‘s first time playing the Rams, he apparently wanted to get acquainted with the now-Super Bowl champions.

First, the Bengals QB tries to get Miller‘s attention by repeatedly saying “Hey Von,” until he catches the linebacker‘s attention. Miller went on to sack Burrow twice in the game.

Burrow then talked to Donald, who also went on to sack Burrow twice and pressure him on Cincinnati’s final drive to seal the win for the Rams.

SI Recommends

Burrow then talked to Weddle about watching him while he was growing up.

“I loved watching you, growing up, man,” Burrow said.

“Keep it up. I love everything about you. All ball, no BS,” Weddle replied to Burrow.

So, despite the Super Bowl record seven sakcs Burrow endured during Super Bowl LVI, there was nothing but respect from the Bengals quarterback.

More NFL Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores, center, talks to down judge David Oliver (24) during the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, in New Orleans.
Play
NFL

Report: NFL Hires Ex-Attorney General for Brian Flores Lawsuit

Former U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch served during former President Barack Obama’s administration.

Jim Harbaugh
College Football

Michigan Extends Harbaugh Through 2026

After flirting with the NFL, Jim Harbaugh decided to commit long-term to remaining Michigan's head coach.

NBA basketballs
Play
NBA

NYC Mayor Responds to Silver’s Comments on Vaccine Mandate

New York City mayor Eric Adams: “The rule we put in place, to start changing it now, I think it would send mixed messages.”

Liverpool beats Inter Milan in the Champions League
Soccer

What Liverpool's Win at Inter Says About Its Depth, Character

Liverpool wasn't at its fluent best and was at times challenged by Inter, but a 2–0 result in Milan was earned by a squad that can win in many ways.

Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid, left, drives upcourt with Los Angeles Lakers' Talen Horton-Tucker, right, defending during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, in Philadelphia.
Play
Betting

NBA MVP Future Odds: Joel Embiid Slight Leader Over Former MVPs

Joel Embiid is the betting favorite at SI Sportsbook to be MVP, but several former MVPs are making strong cases.

NBA 75th-anniversary logo
Play
NBA

NBA Will Honor 75th Anniversary Team at Halftime of ASG

In 1997, the league hosted the 50th Anniversary Team during All-Star Weekend in Cleveland.

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) reacts to pass interference in the end zone against the Cincinnati Bengals during the second half of Super Bowl LVI.
Play
Extra Mustard

Matthew Stafford Delivers Epic Speech at Super Bowl Parade

With a Don Julio 1942 bottle in his hand, Stafford gave a spirited speech to Rams fans.

Atlanta Falcons edge rusher Dante Fowler during a game at the Bills.
Play
NFL

Falcons Release OLB Dante Fowler Ahead of Free Agency

The former third overall pick will seek his fourth NFL team in free agency.