Even after taking the league by storm with an electric postseason run, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow took a minute to introduce himself to the Rams defense during Super Bowl LVI as if the players didn‘t already know of the rising superstar.

In a video caught by NFL Films, Burrow speaks with Von Miller, Aaron Donald and Eric Weddle and introduces himself as “Joe” to the star defensive players.

Since this was Burrow‘s first time playing the Rams, he apparently wanted to get acquainted with the now-Super Bowl champions.

First, the Bengals QB tries to get Miller‘s attention by repeatedly saying “Hey Von,” until he catches the linebacker‘s attention. Miller went on to sack Burrow twice in the game.

Burrow then talked to Donald, who also went on to sack Burrow twice and pressure him on Cincinnati’s final drive to seal the win for the Rams.

Burrow then talked to Weddle about watching him while he was growing up.

“I loved watching you, growing up, man,” Burrow said.

“Keep it up. I love everything about you. All ball, no BS,” Weddle replied to Burrow.

So, despite the Super Bowl record seven sakcs Burrow endured during Super Bowl LVI, there was nothing but respect from the Bengals quarterback.

