Kevin Durant Trolls Knicks Fans After 28-Point Comeback at MSG

Kevin Durant soaked in the Nets’ 28-point comeback at Madison Square Garden against the Knicks last night.

After the game concluded, Durant took to twitter to both show his support for Nets fans in attendance, and throw shade at Knicks fans one more time.

“Nets fans were loud in the barc….I mean the garden tonight,” Durant tweeted.

Durant’s troll is a direct shot at Knicks fans who have criticized the Nets’ fan base since Durant arrived in Brooklyn three years ago.

Brooklyn’s comeback occurred despite missing Durant with a knee injury. Ben Simmons was also out as he prepares to return to action, and Kyrie Irving additionally missed the game due to his COVID-19 status.

The win gave the Nets a 31-27 record this season, good enough for the No. 8 seed in the East

The Knicks, meanwhile, continue their downward spiral, having blown three 20-point leads in the past two weeks. They are 25-34, and sit 3.5 games back of the No. 10 seed, which is the final play-in spot.

Just chalk this up as another chapter in the Kevin Durant vs. Knicks fans rivalry.

