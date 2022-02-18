Dustin Johnson arguably has one of the most famous future father-in-law’s out there: hockey legend Wayne Gretzky.

Johnson has been engaged to Gretzky’s daughter Paulina since 2013, but the couple has yet to actually tie the knot. In August 2021, the couple released wedding plans, so it is possible the couple will finally get married in 2022. They share two children.

So, although Gretzky isn’t officially Johnson’s father-in-law, the two are nearly family. Gretzky has played in pro-ams with Johnson before, and he has always supported his future son-in-law’s golf career. So, Adidas saw this family relationship as a way of commemorating the hockey great.

Johnson wore the Adidas TOUR360 22 shoes to the Genesis Invitational on Thursday, but with orange and navy blue stripes and the number 99 on them. The stripes represent the Edmonton Oilers, the team with which Gretzky won four Stanley Cups, and the No. 99 represents Gretzky’s long-time jersey number, which is retired across the NHL.

Johnson also added his own personal touches to the shoes. His ”DJ“ logo is on the left shoe, and there are hints of navy blue, which is the golfer’s favorite color to wear on tour.

Adidas will also be selling a matching ”99“ hat along with the shoes starting Friday, Feb. 25.

