Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
EXTRA MUSTARD
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBAOlympicsNCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Dustin Johnson Pays Tribute to Future Father-in-Law Wayne Gretzky With ‘99’ Shoes

Dustin Johnson arguably has one of the most famous future father-in-law’s out there: hockey legend Wayne Gretzky.

Johnson has been engaged to Gretzky’s daughter Paulina since 2013, but the couple has yet to actually tie the knot. In August 2021, the couple released wedding plans, so it is possible the couple will finally get married in 2022. They share two children.

So, although Gretzky isn’t officially Johnson’s father-in-law, the two are nearly family. Gretzky has played in pro-ams with Johnson before, and he has always supported his future son-in-law’s golf career. So, Adidas saw this family relationship as a way of commemorating the hockey great.

SI Recommends

Johnson wore the Adidas TOUR360 22 shoes to the Genesis Invitational on Thursday, but with orange and navy blue stripes and the number 99 on them. The stripes represent the Edmonton Oilers, the team with which Gretzky won four Stanley Cups, and the No. 99 represents Gretzky’s long-time jersey number, which is retired across the NHL.

Johnson also added his own personal touches to the shoes. His ”DJ“ logo is on the left shoe, and there are hints of navy blue, which is the golfer’s favorite color to wear on tour.

Adidas will also be selling a matching ”99“ hat along with the shoes starting Friday, Feb. 25. 

More Golf Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Sep 19, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Chris Lammons (26) before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium.
NFL

Report: Lammons Turns Himself in, Charged With Battery

The Chiefs cornerback was reportedly charged with both a felony and gross misdemeanor in connection with the alleged Kamara assault.

Clemson lineman Hunter Rayburn with coach Dabo Swinney.
College Football

Clemson OL Hunter Rayburn Medically Retires, Joining Staff

He started multiple games for the Tigers in 2021, but his career is being cut short due to neck issues.

Aaron-Rodgers
Extra Mustard

Twitter Makes ‘Ring’ Jokes After Rodgers’s Reported Split From Woodley

Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley reportedly called off their engagement, and fans got their “ring” jokes in.

Packers assistant coach Tom Clements looks on during camp.
NFL

Report: Packers Hire Former Quarterbacks Coach Tom Clements

Clements, a favorite of Aaron Rodgers, returns to Green Bay.

ROC figure skater Kamila Valieva speaks to coach Eteri Tutberidze at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.
Olympics

ROC Coach Critical of Kamila Valieva After Poor Performance

Valieva finished off the medal stand after falling multiple times in the free skate.

LeBron-James-jersey
Play
Extra Mustard

Lakers, LeBron James Lead Lids NBA Jersey Sales

Who leads jersey sales in your state?

angels jersey
MLB

Skaggs Family, Angels Give Statements After Eric Kay Guilty Verdict

Said the Skaggs family: “Tyler was the light of our family. He is gone, and nothing can ever bring him back. We are relieved that justice was served.”

USMNT and New England Revolution goalkeeper Matt Turner
Soccer

Turner's Ability to Live His Dream Is Another Tool in His Arsenal

The U.S. goalkeeper will leave MLS for the Premier League this summer in a move that represents the reward for his unorthodox career and ascent.