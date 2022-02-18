Patrick Mahomes and his fiancé Brittany Matthews draw plenty of attention whenever they make a public appearance. Fans really read into a brief interaction captured by ESPN2 cameras during the couple's recent courtside appearance at Texas Tech's game against Baylor on Wednesday night.

In the clip, Mahomes takes his arm away from Matthews's shoulder and turns to say something into her ear, which prompts her to turn and react to those next to her as Mahomes looks in the other direction.

The interaction might draw some chuckles, but fans online went way over the top, even attempting to read Mahomes's lips to get insight into whatever was going on between the two.

It didn't take long for Mahomes and Matthews to notice the online chatter. As the video went viral, they sent messages of support to one another, with Mahomes noting, “Man, people are weird.”

Based on other tweets from the game, it certainly looked like Mahomes was having a good time in Lubbock.

The No. 11 Red Raiders knocked off No. 7 Baylor, 83–73, giving Mahomes and the rest of the Texas Tech faithful plenty of reason to celebrate.

