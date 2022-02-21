Former Wisconsin guard Ben Brust blasted Michigan coach Juwan Howard on Twitter for his role in Sunday’s postgame incident with Badgers assistant Joe Krabbenhoft.

“Juwan Howard had a STARTER in the game down 19 with 32.4 seconds left. It was over,” Brust tweeted. “The subs were in for Wisconsin and now he wants to cry over a timeout and throw hands in the handshake line. Take your loss and go home or just coach better. Classless and pathetic.”

Howard has been the target of significant criticism for escalating a heated postgame exchange with Wisconsin coach Greg Gard after the final buzzer on Sunday. Howard’s open-hand swing at Wisconsin’s Krabbenhoft led to punches being thrown by multiple players of both teams, and the two squads had to be separated before exiting the floor.

The Big Ten is reviewing the incident and plans to levy discipline once the full review is complete.

Brust, 30, played four years at Wisconsin from 2010 to ‘14. He is now a radio host for ESPN.

