Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson Share Viral Moment During All-Star Weekend

Sunday night's All-Star Game was a special one. Not only did LeBron James hit the game-winning shot and Steph Curry score 50 points, but the best players to ever play the game were in attendance. 

During halftime, the NBA celebrated its top 75 players in league history, and a viral moment was caught backstage between two rivals who, to this day, stay competitive. 

Michael Jordan can be seen talking to Dwyane Wade while surrounded by some of the other best guards of all time. While talking to Wade, Jordan can be seen pointing at Magic Johnson and said “that's an old dog right there.”

Johnson can be seen giggling and laughing but Jordan was all business. 

“Where your shoes at? Me and you can go play one-on-one right now,” Jordan said. 

Jason Kidd, Gary Payton and James Harden can be seen in awe of Jordan's relentless desire to compete with Johnson. The two squared off in the 80s and 90s and were even on the Dream Team together. 

The longtime friends are widely considered to be the best to ever play at their respective positions. But their playing days are well behind them. Even still, it would be a game to watch. 

