Michigan Alum Rich Eisen Reacts to Juwan Howard Hitting Wisconsin Assistant

Longtime sports analyst and noted Michigan alum Rich Eisen gave his take on Sunday’s postgame fight between Wolverines coach Juwan Howard and Wisconsin assistant Joe Krabbenhoft.

“I‘m a Michigan guy and people want to know what I think, and if you don‘t here it comes anyway,” Eisen said during the opening of his show on Monday. “Juwan Howard shouldn’t have thrown anything. ... Shouldn’t have thrown the punch.”

“I know there have been so many other conversations coming out of it, you know like ‘Michigan shouldn‘t have trapped because if they hadn‘t have trapped then Michigan wouldn‘t have called a timeout.‘ ... And then comes the conversation on the handshake line and ‘Juwan Howard was stopped, he actually got touched by coach Greg Gard, who shouldn‘t have touched him' but Gard was trying to actually explain something to him,” Eisen continued.

“None of what I just said matters when a head coach throws a punch, or a hand, or an open hand, a slap, a mush. He shouldn’t have thrown a hand. ... My coach should not be throwing hands. Any coach should not be throwing hands. That’s the end of it.”

Discipline is pending for Howard, whose actions are currently under review by the Big Ten as of Sunday afternoon. Howard is 56–28 in three seasons at Michigan, though the Wolverines sit just 14–11 this season. 

