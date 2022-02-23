Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
EXTRA MUSTARD
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBAOlympicsNCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Report: HBO Could Produce Show on Kobe, Shaq-Era Lakers

Adam McKay’s HBO series about the 1980’s “Showtime” Lakers hasn’t even premiered yet, but the network is already thinking about another Lakers show.

And this one will be about Kobe and Shaq.

According to Lacey Rose of The Hollywood Reporter, HBO has “quietly optioned” a show about the book Three-Ring Circus: Kobe, Shaq, Phil, and the Crazy Years of the Lakers Dynasty by Jeff Pearlman.

This comes on the heals of HBO's new show, Winning Time, The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, about the Magic Johnson-era Lakers

SI Recommends

Winning Time is based around Pearlman’s first Lakers’ book: Showtime: Magic, Kareem, Riley, and the Los Angeles Lakers. It stars John C. Reilly as Jerry Buss and Quincy Isaiah as Magic Johnson, exploring Magic’s first season with the Lakers in 1979.

Rose said the initial plan was for the series to conclude in 1991, but if it is a success the writers could expand to other eras.

“If the stories are there and the different eras are there, why not keep exploring it?” HBO president of programming Casey Bloys told Rose.

Winning Time, The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty premiers March 6 on HBO. The soon-to-be premiering series is full of Hollywood stars, including Jason Segal, Jason Clarke, Michael Chiklis, Adrien Brody, Gillian Jacobs, and Sally Field.

More NBA Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Greg Bartram/USA TODAY Sports
College Football

Report: Denard Robinson Joins Jim Harbaugh’s Staff at Michigan

He will serve as the program’s assistant director of player personnel.

By Wilton Jackson
nhl-power-rankings-panic-meter-leafs
NHL

Power Rankings: It's Time to Check the Panic Meter

Evaluating each team on a scale of ‘calm, cool, collected’ to ‘what is happening?!?!’ Plus, some reshuffling in the top 10.

By Kate Yanchulis
Indian Wells, CA, USA; Andy Murray (GBR) hits a shot during his second round match against Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) in the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden.
Tennis

Andy Murray Criticizes Gender Pay Gap at Dubai Championships

The British player said this is “a big step backwards” for tennis.

By Madison Williams
Colin Kaepernick with a mask on.
NFL

Colin Kaepernick Initiative Will Offer Free Secondary Autopsies

The objective is to eliminate concerns about reliability and objectivity of the first autopsy conducted.

By Associated Press
Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain arrives for a press conference during a Formula One pre-season testing session at the Catalunya racetrack in Montmelo, just outside of Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022.
Racing

Lewis Hamilton Calls For ‘More Women in the Stewards' Room’

The Mercedes driver said Formula One needs unbiased stewards, adding that there should be more diversity in the room that makes the decisions.

By Madeline Coleman
Goalkeeper Hope Solo during a USWNT match in 2016.
Soccer

Hope Solo Says USWNT Settlement Is ‘Not A Huge Win’

Solo has a separate lawsuit against U.S. Soccer, which she says “still stands.”

By Dan Lyons
Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst speaks at the annual shareholders meeting.
NFL

Packers GM Gutekunst Won’t Entertain ‘Hypotheticals’ on Rodgers Trade

He did imply that this offseason has been much smoother in regard to conversations with the franchise quarterback.

By Zach Koons
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) celebrates with teammates after completing a touchdown pass making him the all time leader in touchdown passes in the first quarter during their football game Saturday, December 25, 2021, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Samantha Madar/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Green Bay Packers center Lucas Patrick (62) Green Bay Packers offensive tackle Yosh Nijman (73) Gpg Packers Vs Browns 12252021 0002
Play
Betting

How Aaron Rodgers' 2022 Team Affects Futures Betting

Aaron Rodgers' future is yet again uncertain. Analyzing the future odds for teams that could be fits for the Packers' quarterback this upcoming season.

By Kyle Wood