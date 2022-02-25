It looks like Sean Payton’s time away from football may be cut short after all.

Following the news this week that Troy Aikman is headed to ESPN next season as their lead analyst, the question of who would replace him at Fox sparked various conversations.

A new name has popped up in the discussion on Friday. Payton, who just finished his 16-year coaching career in New Orleans last month, is now being considered for the top analyst position at Fox, according to Front Office Sports.

The 58-year-old could expect to make around $10 million in a deal with Fox, per the report. Not a bad deal for his first year in broadcasting.

If Joe Buck stays with Fox, he'll need a new broadcast partner, with some believing the former Saints coach could be in the mix. Buck’s future is reportedly up in the air with Aikman’s move.

Additionally, Fox is expected to consider its second lead analyst, Greg Olsen, for a possible promotion. However, Olsen has also been approached by Amazon, along with other networks or coaching positions, per FOS.

Three other names are being thrown into the ring in regards to the open Fox role: Rams coach Sean McVay, 49ers GM John Lynch, former Chargers and Colts quarterback Philip Rivers and according to the New York Post, the recently-retired Tom Brady. Out of these options, only Lynch has experience in the broadcast booth.

Fox and Payton have not yet reached a deal, and other options remain on the table for the network, per the report.

