Kyler Murray, LeBron James and Jorge Masvidal on Today’s SI Feed
Kyler Murray, LeBron James and Jorge Masvidal on Today’s SI Feed
Player(s)
LeBron James

LeBron James Says He Had a ‘Candid Conversation‘ With Reporter He Called Out

LeBron James said he had a “candid” conversation with The Athletic’s Bill Oram on Sunday night after the Lakers’ 123–95 loss to the Pelicans. James criticized Oram after a report he wrote that James said was not accurate. 

“@billoram and I had a candid conversation after the game tonight and I know he has a job to do,” James said in the tweet. “I know what he wrote wasn't truthful cause it never came from me. But I get it, SOURCES run this game. Nevertheless #LakerNation let him be cause he ain't a bad guy.”

After Friday’s loss to the Clippers, James addressed the reported tensions between himself and the Lakers by Oram. He also addressed the notion that he had taken a shot at the team’s general manager, Rob Pelinka, and that there was a rift between the two. He dismissed that there was any issue, but then went at Oram. 

“Bill doesn't like the Lakers anyway, so it's always gonna be a negative any time Bill says anything about the Lakers it's gonna be negative so I hope no one in Lakers faithful listen to Bill Oram,” James said. “He hasn't said one great thing about the Lakers in so long.”

The Lakers enter Monday as the No. 9 seed in the Western Conference at 27–33. They have lost nine of their last 13 games. 

