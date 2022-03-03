Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
EXTRA MUSTARD
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Rapper Jack Harlow Cast in ‘White Men Can't Jump’ Reboot

Thirty years after the original movie left its mark, the reboot of the beloved White Men Can't Jump has a new lead.

Rapper Jack Harlow has been cast in the role made famous by Woody Harrelson, according to Deadline's Justin Kroll. It will be the 23-year-old’s first-ever film role after he landed the gig with an impressive audition.

The original film, written and directed by Ron Shelton, stars Harrelson and Wesley Snipes as foes-turned-friends who play street basketball to hustle for money. The reboot will be directed by Calmatic, who just directed the upcoming remake of House Party, with a script from Black-ish creator Kenya Barris.

SI Recommends

The first movie is lauded as a '90s classic, with instantly quotable trash-talk sequences, a consequential Jeopardy! side plot and a truly unforgettable cameo by then-NBA star Marques Johnson. It's uncertain whether any current NBA players will appear, though Blake Griffin is one of the film’s executive producers. The Snipes role, as well as the Rosie Perez role from the original, have yet to be cast.

The Louisville native is a notable Cardinals fan who famously bears resemblance to Cavaliers guard Kyle Guy. It's unclear if his game is quite at that level, but we'll be able to judge for ourselves once the film makes its way to theaters at a to-be-determined time.

More From Sports Illustrated:

YOU MAY LIKE

jameson-williams-alabama
Extra Mustard

Williams Says Bama Wins Title Without His Injury

The former Crimson Tide wide receiver believes that Alabama would have beaten Georgia in title game if he avoided injury.

By Mike McDaniel
Russia has been suspended from competition
Play
Soccer

Russia Will Appeal to CAS Against FIFA, UEFA Ban

Russia was barred from the upcoming World Cup qualifying playoff last week.

By Andrew Gastelum
Mar 3, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Georgia offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer talks to the media during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine.
Extra Mustard

Former Georgia OL Dismisses Alabama WR’s Take on National Title

Jamaree Salyer and the Bulldogs beat Alabama for the national championship in January.

By Jelani Scott
Quarterback Arch Manning 16 throws a pass as Newman takes on Lafayette Christian Academy in the LHSAA Div III semi finals.
College Football

Report: Arch Manning Narrowed College Search Down to Six

The No. 1 Class of 2023 quarterback recruit is interested in three specific schools as well.

By Madison Williams
Kim Reynolds addressing members of the Iowa Legislature.
Play
Sports

Iowa Bans Transgender Girls From Women’s Sports

There are 10 other states with similar legislation.

By Joseph Salvador
Roman Abramovich
Play
Soccer

Abramovich’s Complex, Successful, Transformative Chelsea Reign

An end of a nearly two-decade era is coming for Chelsea, one marked by big spending, trophies and an owner who ushered in a new age—not entirely for the better.

By Jonathan Wilson
Larry Bird
Play
Extra Mustard

Recent ’First Take’ Debate Goes Viral After Chris Russo’s Answer

Chris “Mad Dog” Russo’s opinion went viral after another debate with Stephen A. Smith on ‘First Take.’

By Daniel Chavkin
kenny pickett
Extra Mustard

Kenny Pickett Records Small Hand-Size Measurement at Combine

Will Pickett's draft stock be impacted?

By Nick Selbe