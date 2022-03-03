Thirty years after the original movie left its mark, the reboot of the beloved White Men Can't Jump has a new lead.

Rapper Jack Harlow has been cast in the role made famous by Woody Harrelson, according to Deadline's Justin Kroll. It will be the 23-year-old’s first-ever film role after he landed the gig with an impressive audition.

The original film, written and directed by Ron Shelton, stars Harrelson and Wesley Snipes as foes-turned-friends who play street basketball to hustle for money. The reboot will be directed by Calmatic, who just directed the upcoming remake of House Party, with a script from Black-ish creator Kenya Barris.

The first movie is lauded as a '90s classic, with instantly quotable trash-talk sequences, a consequential Jeopardy! side plot and a truly unforgettable cameo by then-NBA star Marques Johnson. It's uncertain whether any current NBA players will appear, though Blake Griffin is one of the film’s executive producers. The Snipes role, as well as the Rosie Perez role from the original, have yet to be cast.

The Louisville native is a notable Cardinals fan who famously bears resemblance to Cavaliers guard Kyle Guy. It's unclear if his game is quite at that level, but we'll be able to judge for ourselves once the film makes its way to theaters at a to-be-determined time.

