Watch: Pat McAfee Learns His Opponent for Upcoming WrestleMania

Former NFL punter and current media personality Pat McAfee will be competing in the ring in WWE’s WrestleMania in early April.

On Thursday night, live on SmackDown, McAfee learned who his opponent would be.

Wrestler Austin Theory approached McAfee ringside while he had his headset on, grabbed a microphone and said “I’m your opponent at WrestleMania, and I’m gonna beat you to a pulp.”

Theory then proceeded to knock McAfee’s headset off his head before trotting to the other side of the ring and taking a selfie on a cell phone.

A visibly angry McAfee got on the table and told Theory to come back to the announcers table. Theory finished up taking his selfie and trotted into the tunnel.

McAfee, who has been a consistent source of media entertainment since retiring from the NFL in February of 2017, has been announcing WWE events since 2018. He has been the lead color commentator for SmackDown since last April.

McAfee will take on Theory on April 2 at WrestleMania.

