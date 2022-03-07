Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
EXTRA MUSTARD
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
MLB Lockout Continues, But Progress Made on Pace of Play
MLB Lockout Continues, But Progress Made on Pace of Play

MLB Fans Unhappy with Potential Ban of Defensive Shift

As MLB and the MLBPA continues with negotiations on a new collective bargaining agreement, it appears that MLB has proposed to ban defensive shifts.

John Heyman of MLB Network and Audacy Sports was first to report the news of some items that have been included in the latest round of negotiations. As it pertains to the shift, let’s just say fans have been less than pleased. 

Out of the handful of items that Heyman listed, including rejecting robotic umpires, making bases larger and implementing a pitch clock, the item that received the most criticism was the ban on defensive shifts. 

Below are some of the best replies to Heyman’s tweet.

SI Recommends

As for if and when a new CBA will be agreed to, it sounds like baseball fans are still in for a long wait. Heyman reported that both sides believe they’ve made significant concessions while believing the other side hasn’t done enough.

With the first couple sets of games already canceled this spring, it sounds like more could be coming if an agreement isn’t reached soon.

More Baseball Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Green Bay Packers Davante Adams
Play
Fantasy

Davante Adams, Chris Godwin Lead A Terrific Class of WR Free Agents

A number of talented receivers are available in free agency and their landing spots could shift their fantasy value.

By Michael Fabiano
North Carolina guard R.J. Davis (4) drives between Duke forwards Theo John, left, and Paolo Banchero, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Durham, N.C.
Play
Betting

ACC Tournament Betting Preview: Duke a Heavy Favorite

Duke is the heavy betting favorite at SI Sportsbook to win the ACC tournament, but third-seeded North Carolina offers value.

By Frankie Taddeo
aliyah boston
College Basketball

South Carolina Retains No. 1 Spot Following SEC Title Game Loss

The Gamecocks were upset by Kentucky in the SEC tournament final.

By Associated Press
Villanova guard Collin Gillespie dribbles
Play
Betting

NCAA Men's Basketball Big East Tournament Betting Advice

The Villanova Wildcats have the early edge among a crowded race for the Big East conference title.

By Jennifer Piacenti
Kylian-Mbappe-Foot-Injury
Soccer

Mbappé Hurt in PSG Training, Status vs. Real Madrid Unclear

PSG may not have the services of its star forward in the second leg of the Champions League last 16.

By Associated Press
Kent State’s Sincere Carry; Memphis’s DeAndre Williams; Purdue’s Zach Edey
Play
College Basketball

Forde Minutes: Predicting the Conference Tournaments

Breaking down every remaining men’s league that will award an NCAA auto-bid this week.

By Pat Forde
david njoku
NFL

Browns Use Franchise Tag on Tight End David Njoku

Cleveland is keeping a key pass-catcher in the fold.

By Nick Selbe
Kirk Herbstreit
Play
Extra Mustard

Ramifications of Kirk Herbstreit’s Joining Amazon, ‘Thursday Night Football’

He adds NFL job as broadcasting carousel continues to spin.

By Jimmy Traina