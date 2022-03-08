Skip to main content
Aaron Rodgers and the Packers Reportedly Agree to Four-Year $200 Million Deal
Kyler Murray Adds Pictures With Cardinals Back to His Instagram Page

Kyler Murray and the Cardinals appear to be back on good terms after it was noted Tuesday that he added the Cardinals back to his Instagram. 

In February, Murray scrubbed every picture of the Cardinals from his Instagram and unfollowed the team on Twitter. At the time, it was unclear why Murray went to such lengths to signal he was upset with the team. 

His agent later released a statement urging the Cardinals to make signing Murray to a long-term extension their top priority. This is Murray’s first offseason where he’s eligible for such an extension, but there appears to be tension between the two sides on coming to an agreement. But Murray going back and adding back pictures of himself with the Cardinals might be a sign that negotiations are going well. 

Murray threw for 3,787 yards, 24 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 2021 as he earned a Pro Bowl appearance. 

For more Cardinals news, head over to All Cardinals.

