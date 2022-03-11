1. On this week’s SI Media Podcast, ProFootballTalk’s Mike Florio delivered quite a shock.

I asked Florio whether Tom Brady is going to stay retired. I expected Florio to say Brady will return midseason or maybe next season. However, Florio thinks Brady is back in the NFL at the beginning of this season.

In Week 1.

With the San Francisco 49ers.

Now, I have no idea if this will happen or not, but Tom Brady, seven-time Super Bowl champion, returning to the city where he grew up with the team he rooted for to be their quarterback at 45 years old, is a juicy story that would send shockwaves through the NFL.



And whether it happens or not, I’m just glad the theory is out there because it has led to a new Twitter account called @BradyToThe49ers creating this amazing video that all Mad Men fans will enjoy.

Here is Don Draper pitching Tom Brady to come to the Niners. Enjoy.

2. In addition to Florio, this week’s SI Media Podcast also features an interview with SiriusXM’s Chris “Mad Dog” Russo, who has become a smash hit cohosting First Take each Wednesday with Stephen A. Smith.

Russo talks about how the gig came about, the role Stephen. A played in it, still going strong in media at 62 years old, the bond fans have with the old Mike and the Mad Dog show, how gambling has impacted his daily radio show, his thoughts on celebrities attending sporting events and much more.

The podcast closes with the weekly “Traina Thoughts” segment. This week, Sal Licata, from WFAN and SNY in New York, got in a massive fight about the Calvin Ridley suspension.

You can listen to the podcast below or download it on Apple, Spotify and Stitcher.

You can also watch the SI Media Podcast on YouTube.

3. Charles Barkley tried to hit the Griddy on last night’s Inside the NBA and it was truly a thing of beauty.

4. The Warriors played in Denver on Monday. Steph Curry was a healthy scratch. When this young fan found out, she was devastated.

Cut to Thursday night and the Warriors were back in Denver. This time Curry played and sought out the fan and they had this moment.

I’d also like to give a shout-out to my dear friend, former SI colleague and current Denver resident Matt Dollinger, who spent $600 on tickets to Monday’s game to watch Curry and Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins sit on the bench.

Steph didn’t make it up to him, but at least he’s getting a Traina Thoughts mention.

5. I just want a rule that says hitters can’t step out of the batter’s box and pitchers can’t step off the mound between pitches.

6. I don’t know anything about the NHL, but Jack Eichel has become one of my favorite athletes based on his postgame press conference.

Apparently, Eichel used to play for the Sabres, now he plays for the Golden Knights and last night he made his return to Buffalo. Naturally, the jilted Sabres fans were all bitter and spent the game booing Eichel.

Instead of trying to make nice after the game, Eichel poured gasoline on the fire and it was spectacular.

What a quote!

7. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: In yesterday’s Traina Thoughts, I posted a four-minute video compilation of Gus Johnson’s best NCAA tournament calls.



Shortly thereafter, I got this tweet.

This is a legit point and the main reason I posted the video I did was because it was four minutes, and I know everybody on the Internet has an attention span of 30 seconds and long videos don’t work.

But since we’re headed into the week and you should have some extra time, here’s a 10-minute Gus Johnson NCAA tournament video compilation with no annoying music to ruin the Gus experience.

Be sure to catch up on past editions of Traina Thoughts and check out the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina on Apple, Spotify or Stitcher.