LeBron James Voices Support For Kyrie Irving Who Remains Ineligible to Play in Brooklyn

Kyrie Irving missed yet another home game on Sunday as he remains unvaccinated against COVID-19.

The Nets guard’s special courtside appearance during Brooklyn’s 110–107 win over the Knicks caught the eye of LeBron James, who voiced his frustration over his former teammate being allowed to attend games at Barclays Center but not play.

In response to a tweet criticizing Irving’s situation, the Lakers superstar said the ban “literally makes absolutely zero sense” before ending his message with “#FreeKyrie.”

“FACTS FACTS FACTS!! It literally makes ABSOLUTELY ZERO SENSE!!! They say if common sense was common then we’d all have it. Ain’t that the truth. #FreeKyrie,” James tweeted.

Despite NYC mayor Eric Adams’s decision to lift the city’s vaccine mandate on March 7, Irving remains ineligible to play in Brooklyn due to a rule requiring all New York-based employees to be vaccinated.

The ongoing debate surrounding Irving’s playing status will likely continue in the coming weeks if he is not cleared by the end of the season or the playoffs.

Irving has appeared in only 18 games this season. The Nets (35–33) are currently eighth in the Eastern Conference with 14 games remaining.

