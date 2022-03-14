Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
EXTRA MUSTARD
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
Extra Mustard

Bruce Arians Responds to Tom Brady’s Return to Buccaneers With Hilarious Text Message

Tom Brady sent NFL Twitter into a frenzy Sunday evening when he announced that he would end his brief retirement and return to the Buccaneers for his 23rd NFL season. 

Although there was plenty of excitement about his decision, no one was as pleased to the hear the news as much as Tampa coach Bruce Arians. The 69-year-old Bucs leader sent a text to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer that showed just how pumped he was to have Brady back in 2022. Arians seems to be celebrating the seven-time Super Bowl champion’s return appropriately.

Arians got the chance to expand on Brady’s un-retirement when Tampa Bay released official statements after the veteran quarterback announced the big news on social media Sunday.

“Tom Brady loves to play football as much as anyone I have ever been around,” Arians said in his statement. “As Tom said, his place right now is on the football field. He is still playing at a championship level and was as productive as anyone in the league last season. We are ecstatic that he decided to continue playing and working toward winning another championship.”

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

The Buccaneers coach is right to be excited about Brady’s return. At the age of 44, Tampa’s quarterback had one of the best statistical seasons of his career last season, passing for a career-high 5,316 yards with 43 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He was widely regarded to be in the MVP conversation until Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers ran away with the award at the end of the season. 

Brady powered Tampa Bay to a 13–4 record and an NFC South division title last season. The Buccaneers cruised past the Eagles in the wild-card round before falling to the Super Bowl champion Rams in their divisional-round matchup. 

Brady will turn 45 before the 2022 season gets underway, but he’s proven time and time again that he can still be productive under center. Now that he’s headed back to Tampa, the Buccaneers are back in the mix as a Super Bowl contender.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Buccaneers news, head over to All Bucs

Breaking
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers

YOU MAY LIKE

UAB guard Jordan Walker (10) holds up a piece of net after the team’s win over Louisiana Tech in an NCAA college basketball game for the championship of the Conference USA men’s tournament in Frisco, Texas, Saturday, March 12, 2022. UAB won 82-73.
Play
NCAA Betting

The 12-seeds for Bettors to Target Against 5-Seeds in March Madness

The 5-12 matchup is always a good opportunity for bettors to target underdogs. Analyzing the potential upsets in this year’s bracket.

By Frankie Taddeo
nfl-free-agent-grades-mitch-trubisky-steelers
Play
NFL

2022 NFL Free Agency Grades: Analyzing Every Major Move

Breaking down the major signings as they happen. Mitch Trubisky, Alex Cappa, Chase Edmonds and more.

By Conor Orr
Zach Ertz
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Impact: Free-Agent Tracker

Player movement in the NFL this offseason will affect the fantasy landscape.

By Michael Fabiano
matt olson
Play
MLB

Report: Braves Land All-Star 1B Matt Olson in Trade With A’s

It appears the Freddie Freeman era in Atlanta is coming to an end

By Nick Selbe
Reggie Wayne at the 2022 NFL combine.
Play
NFL

Reggie Wayne Joins Colts As Receivers Coach

He played 14 seasons in Indianapolis and was a key part of the team’s Super Bowl run.

By Joseph Salvador
Iowa’s Tony Perkins and Purdue’s Jaden Ivey go for a loose ball
Play
College Basketball

Brackets Beware: This Year’s March Madness ‘Extreme Teams’

Purdue, Texas Tech and Iowa are among those elite on one end of the floor and average, at best, on the other. Here’s why that matters.

By Molly Geary
fernando tatis jr (5)
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Impact: Fernando Tatis Jr. Has Broken Wrist

Padres star and top fantasy pick expected to miss three months.

By Jennifer Piacenti
Chase Edmonds running the ball for the Cardinals.
Play
NFL

Report: Dolphins Sign Chase Edmonds to Two-Year Deal

The new deal is reportedly worth $12.6 million.

By Joseph Salvador