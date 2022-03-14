Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
EXTRA MUSTARD
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
Extra Mustard

The Biggest Snubs That Missed Out on This Year’s NCAA Tournament Field

2022 March Madness Bracket Recap

The reveal of the men's NCAA tournament bracket highlights the culmination of a season-long journey for 68 teams whose dreams have finally been realized. The flip side of that coin, though, is heartbreak for those who didn't quite make the cut.

The bubble burst for several teams on Sunday, all of which had to wait for the entirety of CBS’s nearly-hourlong bracket reveal show for the announcement of their schools that never came. After the full 68-team bracket was announced, the committee released its “first four out” list, which likely served as a bitter twist of the knife as teams saw just how close they came to getting into the big dance:

Dayton was the team who was the last one to miss the field, followed by Oklahoma, SMU and Texas A&M. The Aggies had a chance to punch their ticket in Sunday’s SEC title game, where they lost to Tennessee, 65–50. The day also saw Richmond upset top-seeded Davidson in the Atlantic 10 championship game, stealing the bid that would have gone to Dayton.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Oklahoma made it to the Big 12 tournament semifinals, losing to No. 14 Texas Tech by one point. SMU, meanwhile, lost in the AAC tournament semifinals to Memphis on Saturday, ending its chances at an at-large bid. The Sooners were ranked No. 40 in the committee's primary metric, NET, making them the highest-ranked team by that measure to not make the field.

More College Basketball Coverage:

Breaking
NCAA Men's Tournament

YOU MAY LIKE

Mar 27, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; A general view of the March Madness logo before game between the Syracuse Orange and the Houston Cougars in the Sweet Sixteen of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse.
Play
NCAA Betting

2022 March Madness First Round Point Spreads & Updated Futures Odds

The seeds for Men's NCAA Tournament are finalized and now the odds for round one are pouring in at the Sportsbook.

By Frankie Taddeo
Baylor’s James Akinjo dribbles vs. Oklahoma
Play
College Basketball

East Region Breakdown: Can Short-Handed Baylor Survive and Advance?

The Bears’ injury woes open the door for UCLA or a Kentucky team led by Oscar Tshiebwe.

By Kevin Sweeney
Texas A&M Aggies head coach Buzz Williams looks on.
Play
Extra Mustard

Fans, Media React to Texas A&M’s NCAA Men’s Tournament Snub

The Aggies were one of the first four teams out of the Big Dance.

By Zach Koons
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady ahead of a game against the Panthers.
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Football Impact: Tom Brady Unretires

Tom Brady declares he's coming back for the 2022 as quarterback of the Buccaneers.

By Michael Fabiano
Mar 20, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; A detailed view of the center court March Madness logo before the game between the UNCG Spartans and the Florida State Seminoles in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.
Extra Mustard

Watch: Seth Davis, Clark Kellogg Predict Same National Title Game

Here’s a hint: Both teams won their respective conference championships.

By Jelani Scott
Dec 25, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) throws a pass against the Indianapolis Colts in the first half at State Farm Stadium. Nfl Indianapolis Colts At Arizona Cardinals
Play
Fantasy

Early 2022 Fantasy Football PPR Rankings

No such thing as too early when we're talking about fantasy football rankings.

By Michael Fabiano
Gonzaga’s starting lineup walks off the court
Play
College Basketball

West Region Breakdown: Zags’ Road to Redemption Won’t Be Easy

Fueled by last year’s championship loss, Gonzaga will be anxious to return to the Final Four. But can Duke or Texas Tech spoil things?

By Pat Forde
ESPN logo prior to the 2011 Sugar Bowl between the Arkansas Razorbacks and the Ohio State Buckeyes at the Louisiana Superdome.
Play
Extra Mustard

Joe Lunardi’s NCAA Men’s Tourney Projection Nearly Perfect

ESPN’s star bracketologist aced the tournament projection test once again.

By Mike McDaniel