Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
EXTRA MUSTARD
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
Extra Mustard

Watch: Seth Davis, Clark Kellogg Predict Same National Title Game After Bracket Release

With the field of 68 for the men’s NCAA tournament now official, analysts, fans and bracketologists alike can start making their March Madness predictions in earnest.

Arizona (South), Baylor (East), Gonzaga (West) and Kansas (Midwest) were all announced as No. 1 seeds on Selection Sunday, and enter the fray as the teams to beat on the Road to the Final Four.

CBS Sports analysts Seth Davis and Clark Kellogg joined in on the fun early and offered their predictions during the selection show. The pair picked Gonzaga, No. 2 Kentucky (East) and Arizona to make it New Orleans, but differed on who would represent the Midwest with Davis picking No. 3 Wisconsin (Midwest) and Kellogg going with No. 5 Iowa.

But, when it came down to who would compete for the national championship, the decision was unanimous: Gonzaga (Kellogg’s winner) and Arizona (Davis’s winner).

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Should their dream matchup come true, the Bulldogs would have a chance to win the program’s first national title after finishing as a runner-up in 2017 and 2021. 

The Wildcats, meanwhile, have not appeared in the tournament final since 2001, four years after winning their first and only championship.

More College Basketball Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

buzz williams
Extra Mustard

Biggest Snubs That Missed This Year’s Men’s NCAA Tournament

For every school that gets a ticket to the Big Dance, so many others get left behind. Here are this year's teams that just missed the cut.

By Nick Selbe
Mar 27, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; A general view of the March Madness logo before game between the Syracuse Orange and the Houston Cougars in the Sweet Sixteen of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse.
Play
NCAA Betting

2022 March Madness First Round Point Spreads & Updated Futures Odds

The seeds for Men's NCAA Tournament are finalized and now the odds for round one are pouring in at the Sportsbook.

By Frankie Taddeo
Baylor’s James Akinjo dribbles vs. Oklahoma
Play
College Basketball

East Region Breakdown: Can Short-Handed Baylor Survive and Advance?

The Bears’ injury woes open the door for UCLA or a Kentucky team led by Oscar Tshiebwe.

By Kevin Sweeney
Texas A&M Aggies head coach Buzz Williams looks on.
Play
Extra Mustard

Fans, Media React to Texas A&M’s NCAA Men’s Tournament Snub

The Aggies were one of the first four teams out of the Big Dance.

By Zach Koons
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady ahead of a game against the Panthers.
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Football Impact: Tom Brady Unretires

Tom Brady declares he's coming back for the 2022 as quarterback of the Buccaneers.

By Michael Fabiano
Dec 25, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) throws a pass against the Indianapolis Colts in the first half at State Farm Stadium. Nfl Indianapolis Colts At Arizona Cardinals
Play
Fantasy

Early 2022 Fantasy Football PPR Rankings

No such thing as too early when we're talking about fantasy football rankings.

By Michael Fabiano
Gonzaga’s starting lineup walks off the court
Play
College Basketball

West Region Breakdown: Zags’ Road to Redemption Won’t Be Easy

Fueled by last year’s championship loss, Gonzaga will be anxious to return to the Final Four. But can Duke or Texas Tech spoil things?

By Pat Forde
ESPN logo prior to the 2011 Sugar Bowl between the Arkansas Razorbacks and the Ohio State Buckeyes at the Louisiana Superdome.
Play
Extra Mustard

Joe Lunardi’s NCAA Men’s Tourney Projection Nearly Perfect

ESPN’s star bracketologist aced the tournament projection test once again.

By Mike McDaniel