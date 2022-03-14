With the field of 68 for the men’s NCAA tournament now official, analysts, fans and bracketologists alike can start making their March Madness predictions in earnest.

Arizona (South), Baylor (East), Gonzaga (West) and Kansas (Midwest) were all announced as No. 1 seeds on Selection Sunday, and enter the fray as the teams to beat on the Road to the Final Four.

CBS Sports analysts Seth Davis and Clark Kellogg joined in on the fun early and offered their predictions during the selection show. The pair picked Gonzaga, No. 2 Kentucky (East) and Arizona to make it New Orleans, but differed on who would represent the Midwest with Davis picking No. 3 Wisconsin (Midwest) and Kellogg going with No. 5 Iowa.

But, when it came down to who would compete for the national championship, the decision was unanimous: Gonzaga (Kellogg’s winner) and Arizona (Davis’s winner).

Should their dream matchup come true, the Bulldogs would have a chance to win the program’s first national title after finishing as a runner-up in 2017 and 2021.

The Wildcats, meanwhile, have not appeared in the tournament final since 2001, four years after winning their first and only championship.

