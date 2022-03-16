Skip to main content
Mike Golic, Jessica Smetana Announce Debut Date, Name of New Sports-Centric Podcast

Former ESPN host and commentator Mike Golic Sr. and Meadowlark Media personality Jessica Smetana, who formerly worked for Sports Illustrated, announced the name and the debut date of their new podcast with DraftKings Sportsbook on Wednesday

Say hello to “Golic and Smetty.”

The show, set to premiere on Thursday, March 17, will “cover the intersection of sports news and pop culture,” DraftKings announced. The hourlong, weekly podcast will make its debut on the first day of the first round of the 2022 men’s NCAA tournament, which also happens to be St. Patrick’s Day.

The podcast was first announced back in February. DraftKings provided a further glimpse into what type of content the show will bring after Wednesday’s announcement. 

“‘Golic & Smetty’ brings you a breakdown of everything in the headlines of sports, pop culture and news from a football player who isn’t sure if it’s a social media app or the sound a clock makes and a woman who had to ask how to dial on a rotary phone,” the site said. “Catch Mike Golic and Jessica Smetana every week for their thoughts on everything from football to fashion.”

Golic has remained active in the sports media world since his departure from ESPN, appearing on various Meadowlark Media properties and hosting a Monday NFL show with ProFootballTalk. He revealed his newest opportunity with the DraftKings last month.

Smetana is best known for her work on The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz.

