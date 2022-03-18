Skip to main content
First Round Upset Alert
Few March Madness Brackets Remain Perfect After Thursday’s Games

The first day of the NCAA tournament did not disappoint, unless you happened to make a bracket. 

Unexpected upsets caused millions of people’s brackets to bust in the first 12 hours of the tournament. According to ESPN, after 16 games Thursday, only 161 brackets out of over 17 million remained perfect. That translates to 0.0004% of brackets.

Thursday’s upsets of No. 2 Kentucky to No. 15 Saint Peter’s and No. 5 Iowa to No. 12 Richmond did not help the millions of brackets made across the country. 

The remaining three No. 2 seeds will play on Friday, along with the last No. 1 seed in Arizona. Only one No. 16 seed in NCAA history has upset a No. 1 seed while only 10 No. 15 seeds have upset a No. 2 seed, with the 10th one coming yesterday. courtesy of Saint Peter’s. 

How many brackets will remain perfect after Friday’s action? Whatever the number, history is on the side of the bracket busters—there has never been a completely perfect bracket in NCAA tournament history.

