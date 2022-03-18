The No. 10 Loyola-Chicago Ramblers’s number one fan, Sister Jean, gave a powerful pep talk to her team ahead of their round one matchup against No. 7 Ohio State on Friday.

Sister Jean has been in this position before, back in 2018 when the Ramblers reached the Final Four. She wore a balloon red and yellow flower corsage that year, and she was sporting her iconic accessory again on Friday.

“Good gracious God, we need your help today, but we know that we can beat those Buckeyes,” her pep talk began.

The religious sister for Loyola University in Chicago has traveled with the team the past two years even during the COVID-19 pandemic.

As the Ramblers team huddled over the 102-year-old in a wheelchair, Sister Jean began giving advice based on some of the techniques she has seen the Ramblers use throughout the season.

As Ohio State practiced, Sister Jean mentioned that she noticed they attempted a lot of three-pointers. Her advice? Someone needs to be under the basket to get a rebound. Oh, and make sure not to foul too much.

In regards to the Ramblers’ opponents, Sister Jean advised to not let them “get under your skin.”

“Believe in yourself and trust in yourself,” she continued.

Sister Jean made sure to end her pep talk by saying “Go Ramblers!”

