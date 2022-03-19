A crazy two-day stretch to begin the 2022 NCAA men’s basketball tournament has busted brackets all over the internet.

As of Friday evening, there are zero perfect brackets remaining on most major platforms including ESPN, Yahoo, CBS, and NCAA.com.

ESPN had just one perfect bracket remaining out of 17.4 million entries before No. 11 Iowa State knocked off No. 6 LSU on Friday evening to knock out the final bracket that was yet to suffer a loss.

Heading into the late window of games on Friday night, there had already been nine seed-based upsets over the first two days of tournament action.

No. 15 Saint Peter’s over No. 2 Kentucky

No. 12 Richmond over No. 5 Iowa

No. 12 New Mexico State over No. 5 UConn

No. 9 Memphis over No. 8 Boise State

No. 11 Michigan over No. 6 Colorado State

No. 9 Creighton over No. 8 San Diego State

No. 11 Notre Dame over No. 6 Alabama

No. 10 Miami over No. 7 USC

No. 11 Iowa State over No. 6 LSU

The results of these games and sheer number of upsets already, with four matchups still pending on Friday night, easily depicts why no perfect brackets remain.

Without a doubt, this is March Madness at its finest.

