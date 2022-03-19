Skip to main content
March Madness Moments Tip Off on Today's SI Feed
March Madness Moments Tip Off on Today's SI Feed

No Perfect Men’s Tournament Brackets Remain on ESPN, Yahoo, CBS, or NCAA Websites

A crazy two-day stretch to begin the 2022 NCAA men’s basketball tournament has busted brackets all over the internet.

As of Friday evening, there are zero perfect brackets remaining on most major platforms including ESPN, Yahoo, CBS, and NCAA.com.

ESPN had just one perfect bracket remaining out of 17.4 million entries before No. 11 Iowa State knocked off No. 6 LSU on Friday evening to knock out the final bracket that was yet to suffer a loss.

Heading into the late window of games on Friday night, there had already been nine seed-based upsets over the first two days of tournament action.

  • No. 15 Saint Peter’s over No. 2 Kentucky
  • No. 12 Richmond over No. 5 Iowa
  • No. 12 New Mexico State over No. 5 UConn
  • No. 9 Memphis over No. 8 Boise State
  • No. 11 Michigan over No. 6 Colorado State
  • No. 9 Creighton over No. 8 San Diego State
  • No. 11 Notre Dame over No. 6 Alabama
  • No. 10 Miami over No. 7 USC
  • No. 11 Iowa State over No. 6 LSU

The results of these games and sheer number of upsets already, with four matchups still pending on Friday night, easily depicts why no perfect brackets remain.

Without a doubt, this is March Madness at its finest.

