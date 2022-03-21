Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
EXTRA MUSTARD
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
Extra Mustard
NCAAM Tournament Headlines Round of 32
NCAAM Tournament Headlines Round of 32

Auburn Coach Bruce Pearl Sounds Off on SEC Performance in NCAA Tournament

Following a 79–61 blowout loss to No. 10 seed Miami in Sunday’s second round of the NCAA tournament, Auburn coach Bruce Pearl did not mince words when discussing the SEC’s record in the Big Dance.

“The SEC will get crushed for our tournament performance. We just beat each other up all year. It was just a grind, we didn’t show it in the tournament,” Pearl said.

Five of the six SEC teams failed to make it to the Sweet 16, and all five were eliminated by a double-digit seed. 

  • No. 15 Saint Peter’s over No. 2 Kentucky - First Round
  • No. 11 Notre Dame over No. 6 Alabama - First Round
  • No. 11 Iowa State over No. 6 LSU - First Round
  • No. 11 Michigan over No. 3 Tennessee - Second Round
  • No. 10 Miami over No. 2 Auburn - Second Round
Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

The only SEC school to advance to the second weekend of the tournament is No. 4 seed Arkansas, who dispatched No. 13 seed Vermont in the first round. The Razorbacks then No. 12 seed New Mexico State in the second round.

The SEC was viewed by many as the nation’s toughest college basketball conference this season, and Pearl’s comments after the game alluded to the difficulty of the league during the regular season. 

But perhaps the SEC was not as battle-tested as many thought. Regardless, with only Arkansas advancing, it was a disappointing weekend for one of the best basketball conferences in the country.

More College Basketball Coverage:

Duke Approach Paying Off Big for Young Blue Devils
Banchero Calls Out Apparent Duke Slander After Win
Creighton Stifles Clark, Iowa to Seal ‘Storybook’ Win

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Mitchell Trubisky
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Impact: Free-Agent Tracker

Player movement in the NFL this offseason will affect the fantasy landscape.

By Michael Fabiano
Los Angeles Dodgers Trea Turner
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Baseball Rankings: Top 400 Hitters

We're ready to gear up our prep for the 2022 fantasy baseball season!

By Shawn Childs
Arizona's Dalen Terry attempts a dunk at the buzzer vs. TCU
Play
College Basketball

SI:AM | Recapping a Wild First Weekend of March Madness

Plus, an outrageous finish to a college hockey game.

By Dan Gartland
Oct 3, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) throws a pass against the Washington Football Team in the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
NFL

Report: Falcons Fielding Trade Calls for Matt Ryan

Atlanta is still considering trading its franchise quarterback.

By Mike McDaniel
Kris Bryant
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Baseball: Spring Training Risers and Fallers

Kris Bryant's move to hitter-friendly Coors Field will boost his value.

By Jennifer Piacenti
Buck Showalter and Jason Alexander on ‘Seinfeld.’
Play
Extra Mustard

Buck Showalter Gives Big Cotton Uniform Update for ‘Seinfeld’ Fans

The Mets’ manager jokes about listening to George Costanza’s advice.

By Jimmy Traina
Kevin Willard looks on during a game against Connecticut.
Play
College Basketball

Maryland Hires Seton Hall’s Kevin Willard as Next Coach

He departs Seton Hall after 12 seasons with the school.

By Mike McDaniel
Los Angeles Angels Raisel Iglesias
Play
Fantasy

2022 Fantasy Baseball: Closers & Saves Strategy

Closer strategies and how you should treat the saves category in your fantasy baseball leagues.

By Shawn Childs