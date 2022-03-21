The Bengals made their biggest splash of the offseason thus far on Sunday, bringing aboard former Cowboys offensive lineman La’el Collins.

Collins, 28, is poised to become a focal point of the protection unit for quarterback Joe Burrow in 2022 and beyond after signing a three-year deal worth up to $30 million. It’s a role he’s ready to embrace.

After finalizing his contract with Cincinnati, Collins revealed that he got a text from Burrow asking “Deal done?”, with multiple question marks. The offensive lineman said that he responded with a simple promise to his new quarterback.

“I was like, ‘Yeah, your new bodyguard is in town,’” Collins said in a video statement released by the Bengals on Sunday. “Nobody is touching you.”

Collins became the latest addition to the Bengals offensive line this offseason, joining the recent signings of Ted Karras and Alex Cappa. The decision to overhaul Burrow’s protection comes after Cincinnati struggled to keep their talented young quarterback on his feet, especially in the playoffs. According the NFL Next Gen Stats and ESPN Stats & Information research, the Bengals ranked 30th in the league in pass block win rate last season.

Collins will now aim to be a part of the change in Cincinnati after spending the first seven seasons of his career in Dallas. After signing with the franchise as an undrafted free agent out of LSU in 2015, he played in 74 games and made 71 starts during his time with the Cowboys.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Bengals news, head over to All Bengals.