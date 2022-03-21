Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
EXTRA MUSTARD
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
Extra Mustard

New Bengals Offensive Lineman La’el Collins Vows to Become ‘Bodyguard’ for Joe Burrow

The Bengals made their biggest splash of the offseason thus far on Sunday, bringing aboard former Cowboys offensive lineman La’el Collins. 

Collins, 28, is poised to become a focal point of the protection unit for quarterback Joe Burrow in 2022 and beyond after signing a three-year deal worth up to $30 million. It’s a role he’s ready to embrace. 

After finalizing his contract with Cincinnati, Collins revealed that he got a text from Burrow asking “Deal done?”, with multiple question marks. The offensive lineman said that he responded with a simple promise to his new quarterback.

“I was like, ‘Yeah, your new bodyguard is in town,’” Collins said in a video statement released by the Bengals on Sunday. “Nobody is touching you.”

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Collins became the latest addition to the Bengals offensive line this offseason, joining the recent signings of Ted Karras and Alex Cappa. The decision to overhaul Burrow’s protection comes after Cincinnati struggled to keep their talented young quarterback on his feet, especially in the playoffs. According the NFL Next Gen Stats and ESPN Stats & Information research, the Bengals ranked 30th in the league in pass block win rate last season. 

Collins will now aim to be a part of the change in Cincinnati after spending the first seven seasons of his career in Dallas. After signing with the franchise as an undrafted free agent out of LSU in 2015, he played in 74 games and made 71 starts during his time with the Cowboys.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Bengals news, head over to All Bengals.

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Troy Aikman
Play
Extra Mustard

Troy Aikman Says Fox Never Told Him Why It Wasn’t Bringing Him Back

He says he still doesn’t know why the network moved on from him as its No. 1 NFL analyst.

By Jimmy Traina
Brenden Aaronson on the field for USMNT
Soccer

Report: USMNT’s Aaronson Out for Qualifiers With Knee Injury

The midfielder was scratched from his Austrian Bundesliga match on Sunday, and the MCL injury will reportedly keep him out of the end of World Cup qualifying.

By Daniel Chavkin
Matt Ryan with the Falcons
Play
NFL

Source: Falcons Trading Matt Ryan to Colts

He played his entire career in Atlanta, but he’s now on the move.

By Joseph Salvador
Quarterback Arch Manning 16 throws a pass as Newman takes on Lafayette Christian Academy in the LHSAA Div III semi finals.
Play
College Football

Resetting Top Contenders for Elite QBs Following Iamaleava to Tennessee

After Nico Iamaleava's Monday commitment to Tennessee, the quarterback market is reset

By John Garcia Jr.
matt-ryan-falcons
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Impact: Matt Ryan Traded to Colts

After years of decline in Atlanta, Ryan's fantasy stock should increase in Indy.

By Michael Fabiano
Oct 4, 2020; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) walks on the field before a game against the Minnesota Vikings at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Watson to Cleveland and Free Agency Review, Part II | The MMQB NFL Podcast

Browns take in Deshaun Watson while facing serious allegations, Davante Adams to the Raiders, Packers setbacks and more

By Gary Gramling and Conor Orr
Duke’s Paolo Banchero; Gonzaga’s Drew Timme, Villanova’s Justin Moore
Play
College Basketball

Ranking the Men’s Sweet 16: Who Looks Strongest?

From Gonzaga to Saint Peter’s, we reshuffle the deck after two rounds.

By Kevin Sweeney
harry miller
College Football

Former Ohio State OL Harry Miller Shares Why He Stepped Away From Football

Harry Miller recently retired from football, citing mental health concerns and suicidal thoughts.

By Nick Selbe