Keenan Allen, Jimmy Butler and New York Baseball Frees Kyrie on Today’s SI Feed
Tyreek Hill Says He’s Most Excited to Meet Jaylen Waddle on His Way to Miami

Dolphins new star wide receiver Tyreek Hill could be seen on a private jet heading for Miami on Thursday, and he said there is one player he’s the most excited to meet when he touches down. 

“I’m very excited to meet the guys, play with them, have fun. It’s going to be a fun year man,” Hill said. “But the guy I’m really excited to meet the most , though, that boy Jaylen Waddle. How you doing little penguin?”  

Hill poked some fun at the wideout’s last name, but the two could very well be the premiere wide receiver duo in the NFL next season. Hill was traded by Kansas City on Wednesday for a haul of picks and signed a deal that made him the highest-paid wide receiver in NFL history. Now, he’ll look to prove that he’s worth it.

Hill caught a career-high 111 passes last year, and logged 1,239 receiving yards to go along with nine touchdowns. Waddle, who was just a rookie in 2021, caught 104 passes for 1,015 yards and found the end zone six times. He broke the NFL record for most catches by a rookie wideout.

With Hill, 28, in his prime and Waddle, 23, in the beginning of his career, the two could be wreaking havoc among NFL secondaries for the foreseeable future. 

More NFL Coverage:

• Tyreek Hill Thanks Chiefs Fans Following Dolphins Trade
• Colin Kaepernick Trains With Seahawks Wide Receiver Aaron Fuller
• Report: Seahawks Could Be Interested in Baker Mayfield Trade for ‘Right Price’
• All Dolphins: Reports: Dolphins Interested in Trading for Hill

For more Miami Dolphins coverage, go to All Dolphins. 

Miami Dolphins
