Extra Mustard
Duke Blue Devils, Draymond Green and Tom Brady on Today's SI Feed
Duke Blue Devils, Draymond Green and Tom Brady on Today's SI Feed

The Best, Most Used Sports GIFs of All Time: TRAINA THOUGHTS

1. One of the few good things about social media is GIFs. Sometimes the right GIF hits you the right way at the right time and you get a good laugh.

Stephen Wilhite was a computer programmer who created GIFs way back in 1987. Sadly, he died Wednesday at 74 due to complications from COVID-19.

We want to honor Wilhite for giving us the gift of GIFs.

So here is a roundup of the best and most used sports GIFs that I see on a regular basis.

Before I get to it, I’d just like to make a preemptive statement because I know many of you are getting ready to fire off a nasty tweet to me about something I missed. This is a causal list based on my Twitter experience. It’s meant to be light and fun. The world will survive if your favorite GIF isn’t here. 

I've also avoided GIFs of actual plays. These are more funny GIFs and GIFs that represent a mood.

Like, this is my mood right now knowing some of you may enjoy this column, but others are ready to pounce and tell me I'm an idiot because I omitted a certain GIF.

19-larry

To be fair, though, if you guys send me your favorite GIFs that didn't make the cut here, I will put together a compilation and post them in Traina Thoughts during a slow day next week.

So without further ado, let's GIF.

The Staples. The First Ballot Hall of Fame GIFs. The Go-To Sports GIFs.

1-mourning
16-belichick
13-undertaker

The Second-Ballot Hall of Famers.

2-harden
6-brady
20-belichick

The Best Sports Fan GIFs

9-lakersfan
8-yankeesfan
7-jaguarsfan

Best Mood-Describing Sports GIFs

5-brady
3-reid
11-therock
14-jordan
15-james

Just funny.

10-young
kelce-4
21-bosh

2. Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado has been pulling off sneaky and spectacular defense in recent games by hiding. Check it out.

3. I was not into the recent Reading Rainbow trend on TikTok, but then Gronk came along.

4. My fellow Yankees fans will want to set the DVR on April 3. The MLB Network is set to air a special looking back on Don Mattingly's career.

This will always be my favorite home run call.

5. Peyton Manning is now on Instagram if you’d like to follow him. I’m also on Instagram if you’d like to follow me.

6. This week’s SI Media Podcast features an interview with Troy Aikman, who revealed that he still doesn’t know why Fox let him leave after 21 years with the company. He also shared his thoughts on the move from Fox to ESPN and joining Monday Night Football. He talks about why he wanted Joe Buck to join him at ESPN, the big bump in broadcaster salaries, whether he feels pressure joining MNF, the differences in Fox’s NFL coverage compared to ESPN’s and much more.

Aikman also talks about Tom Brady’s returning to the NFL, Davante Adams’s leaving the Packers and more.

Following Aikman’s interview, Sal Licata from WFAN and SNY in New York joins Jimmy for the weekly “Traina Thoughts” segment. This week’s topics include the NCAA tournament, issues with streaming sports and the loss of a New York legend.

You can listen to the podcast below or download it on AppleSpotify and Stitcher.

You can also watch the SI Media Podcast on YouTube.

7. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: Happy 75th birthday to the legendary Elton John, who gave us a classic duet with Eminem at the 2001 Grammys.

Be sure to catch up on past editions of Traina Thoughts and check out the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast hosted by Jimmy Traina on AppleSpotify or Stitcher. You can also follow Jimmy on Twitter and Instagram.

