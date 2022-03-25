Skip to main content
Duke Blue Devils, Draymond Green and Tom Brady on Today's SI Feed
NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport Says Tom Brady, Dolphins Rumor ‘Doesn’t Make Sense’

As rumors swirl of the Dolphins pursuing Tom Brady continue to surface, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said none of it makes sense to him.

Rapoport appeared on The Pat McAfee Show on Friday and said that while “rumors happen” in connection to the recent Brady-Miami report, the report does not compute.

“Brady is under contract with the Bucs. … [The Buccaneers] said definitely that he isn’t going anywhere,” Rapoport said. “Plus, [Brady] did recruit a couple guys to sign back with Tampa including his buddy Leonard Fournette, Chris Godwin, including several other free agents and he is really going to do that […] and then bail?

“There was a kind of like a tampering thing that was part of the Brian Flores lawsuit and the Miami Dolphins … so after all this … after that allegation, which has not been proven, do the Dolphins then get him? None of this makes sense.”

The Athletic's Jeff Howe also reported Thursday that nothing is happening between Brady and the Dolphins. Both Rapoport and Howe's reports come after Dale Arnold of the New England Sports Network reported that Miami was working on a deal to secure the three-time MVP.  

It doesn't seem likely that Brady will travel 200 miles south to Miami to play football next season. Even more, last month, Dolphins first-year head coach Mike McDaniel said he was all in and fully confident in Tua Tagovailoa being Miami's quarterback going into the 2022 season.

However, with the way this offseason has taken shape, nothing is off the table.

