Christian Pulisic got his first hat trick with the U.S. men’s national team Sunday during the team’s blowout 5–1 win over Panama in World Cup qualifying. And after his second goal via a penalty kick, he celebrated in a very special way. The young star broke out a classic dance move for a special fan.

Pulisic attempted to do “the worm” and seemed as uncomfortable as everyone watching him on the pitch. It was clear he wasn’t familiar with the move, but he did it because of a promise made to a young fan.

“I met someone really special yesterday,” he said after the win. “His name was Mason, and his one request was that if I scored, he wanted to see a worm celebration. That’s what that was for.”

Mason Ogle is a high school soccer player and avid USMNT fan who was diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a type of bone cancer. He’s had to go through chemotherapy and has a prosthetic knee and somehow stayed on the pitch with his team this season.

The young fan clearly had an impact on Pulisic, and it came in what was perhaps the best performance of the USMNT star’s national team career.

