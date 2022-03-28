Cowboys defensive back Trevon Diggs made waves over the weekend when he tweeted out that he has always wanted to play on the same team as brother, Bills star wide receiver Stefon Diggs.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen, who has amassed his two most productive seasons as a professional with Stefon as his top target, had a one word reaction to the possibility of him leaving Buffalo for Dallas.

Allen has thrown for 8,951 yards and 73 touchdowns to 25 interceptions over the last two seasons, while completing over 66% of his passes in the process. Stefon has been the primary beneficiary of two of Allen’s best seasons since arriving in Buffalo. Diggs has hauled in 230 receptions with 2,760 yards and 18 touchdowns in his two seasons with the Bills.

Stefon is under contract for two more seasons as part of the five-year, $72 million deal that he signed with the Vikings in 2019 prior to his trade to the Bills.

After two elite wideouts have already been traded this offseason (Davante Adams to the Raiders and Tyreek Hill to the Chiefs), a potential trade involving Diggs sometime in the future is not as crazy of an idea as it would have been in the past.

For now though, Stefon remains Allen’s top target in Buffalo, and any potential for the Diggs brothers to team up will likely have to wait until 2024 when Stefon is scheduled to hit free agency.

