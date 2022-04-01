Skip to main content
Tom Brady, DK Metcalf and LeBron James on Today's SI Feed
NBA Legend Kevin Garnett Was Shocked by Seahawks WR DK Metcalf’s Absurd Diet

DK Metcalf is a specimen of a human being. As one of the NFL’s most explosive young wide receivers, one would think the diet for the Seahawks’ receiver would be one filled with all the healthiest items in a grocery store.

As it turns out, Metcalf’s diet is simple and one that includes a ton of sweets. The Seattle star spoke with NBA Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett on his KG Certified podcast and discussed his diet with the 15-time All-Star.

Metcalf said he is probably not the one to discuss nutrition when it comes to an athlete’s diet.

“I am candy type person,” Metcalf said. “I eat one meal a day, drink one coffee and eat like three or four bags of candy.”

And with Metcalf, his candy obsession is specific and is part of a daily routine for the 2020 Pro Bowler.

“I am gummy type of guy… Lifesavers… Yesterday I woke up worked out, worked out again, came home, showered, I’m hungry,” Metcalf said. “Run to Starbucks get me a cup of coffee that’s going to hold me to four of five o’clock… This 12, so it is going to hold me for about four hours.

“Around 4:30 p.m., I order some candy and a water… Yesterday, I got the Skittles gummies, then I got the LifeSaver creations… they are the same size bag so I mix them… eat that and that will hold me to dinner at eight or nine… I eat dinner and I go to sleep.”

Who would have thought the 6-foot-4, 235-pound receiver, who stated last month that he is training for the 2024 Olympic track team, eats candy each day as a staple in his diet?

Metcalf, a Pro Bowl receiver who finished 33 yards shy of his second 1,000-yard receiving season in 2021, is a candy fanatic.

However, it may not be surprising for some as a former Seattle star Marshawn Lynch loves a good bag of Skittles. It could be a trend for Seattle players.

As Garnett alluded to, expect to some form of a Metcalf gummy coming soon. 

