Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
EXTRA MUSTARD
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBAOlympicsNCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

DK Metcalf Says He’s Training for 2024 Olympics

The Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf is known for his speed on the football field.

Well, Metcalf says he is ready to transition onto the track, too. And, more specifically, the Olympic track.

Metcalf spoke with Bleacher Report’s Taylor Rooks and confirmed that he is training to try to make the 2024 Olympic track team.

“I’m not just running just to run. I can do that on a track somewhere. I’m trying to go to the Olympics,” Metcalf said.

Right now, Metcalf‘s training process is halted as he is currently in a boot from a left foot injury he suffered this past NFL season.

However, he is fully prepared to start training next offseason once he’s past his injury. 

SI Recommends

“But, next year I’mma start back training for it every offseason, training for the 100-meter or the 60-meter, whichever one I decide to do,” Metcalf said.

Metcalf reiterated that him participating in the Olympics is “gonna happen.” 

Metcalf showed interest in track running last offseason when he participated in the 100-meter dash at the USATF Golden Games. He recorded a 10.37-second sprint, which put him in last place against the elite runners. Despite his finish, his sprint was noted as being quick for a nontraditional sprint runner.

The 2024 Summer Games will take place in Paris from July 26-August 11. 

More NFL Coverage:

For more Seattle Seahawks coverage, head over to Seahawk Maven.

YOU MAY LIKE

Gonzaga's Chet Holmgren celebrates a three
Play
College Basketball

Gonzaga, Auburn Lead Men’s NCAA Tournament Top 16

The selection committee’s annual sneak peek into their bracket thinking was released Saturday.

By Molly Geary
Giants-helmet
NFL

Angela Baker Becomes Second Female Assistant Coach on Giants' Staff

Baker is the second woman to be hired by Daboll

By Madison Williams
The United States figure skating team celebrates on the podium during the victory ceremony after the team event at the Beijing Olympics.
Olympics

U.S. Figure Skaters Lose Appeal to Get Team Medals

The American skaters who finished second in the team event requested to have their silver medals awarded before the end of the Beijing Olympics.

By Associated Press
Goran Dragic
College Basketball

Report: Five Playoff Contenders Interested in Signing Goran Dragić

When deciding which team to join for a playoff run, Dragić has plenty of choices.

By Daniel Chavkin
Sean-McVay-Aaron-Donald
Play
NFL

Aaron Donald Tells Sean McVay The Rams ‘Need Him’

Donald and McVay have yet to make official decisions on their futures next year.

By Madison Williams
Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren looks on.
College Football

Big Ten‘s Warren Releases Statement on Failed CFP Expansion

The commissioner was one of three to vote against a field of 12 teams.

By Zach Koons
Spencer-Rattler
College Football

Spencer Rattler’s Dad Responds to ASU Interest Rumors

Rattler claimed the interest ended with ASU after Jayden Daniels decided to stay

By Madison Williams
Jaguars assistant coach Charlie Strong.
College Football

Report: Charlie Strong Joins Mario Cristobal's Miami Coaching Staff

Strong returns to college football as a defensive assistant for another team in South Florida.

By Daniel Chavkin