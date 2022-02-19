DK Metcalf Says He’s Training for 2024 Olympics

The Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf is known for his speed on the football field.

Well, Metcalf says he is ready to transition onto the track, too. And, more specifically, the Olympic track.

Metcalf spoke with Bleacher Report’s Taylor Rooks and confirmed that he is training to try to make the 2024 Olympic track team.

“I’m not just running just to run. I can do that on a track somewhere. I’m trying to go to the Olympics,” Metcalf said.

Right now, Metcalf‘s training process is halted as he is currently in a boot from a left foot injury he suffered this past NFL season.

However, he is fully prepared to start training next offseason once he’s past his injury.

“But, next year I’mma start back training for it every offseason, training for the 100-meter or the 60-meter, whichever one I decide to do,” Metcalf said.

Metcalf reiterated that him participating in the Olympics is “gonna happen.”

Metcalf showed interest in track running last offseason when he participated in the 100-meter dash at the USATF Golden Games. He recorded a 10.37-second sprint, which put him in last place against the elite runners. Despite his finish, his sprint was noted as being quick for a nontraditional sprint runner.

The 2024 Summer Games will take place in Paris from July 26-August 11.

