‘They Don’t Know Bo’: Bo Jackson Forgives ‘Jeopardy’ Contestants Who Missed Question About Him

A trio of Jeopardy! contestants flubbed a question regarding Heisman Trophy winner and iconic dual-sport athlete Bo Jackson in an episode earlier this week, becoming just the latest sports-related blunder on the classic game show. 

A clip from a recent episode of Jeopardy! went viral this week when the show’s host, Mayim Chaya Bialik, read the clue from the multi-sport athlete category: “He won the Heisman at Auburn, ran for 221 yards in one game for the Raiders and was an AL All Star.”

The three contestants didn’t even make a guess, responding instead with silence. The game resumed from there, though surely sports fans everywhere were screaming the answer from their living rooms.

Although the fact that not one of the contestants was familiar with one of the most memorable sports figures of the last five decades was surprising and borderline unforgivable, Jackson himself found it in his heart to forgive the players for not knowing the clue was about him.

“I just wanted to let y’all know that I forgive each one of them,” Jackson joked on Twitter Friday.

It’s a remarkably gracious response from Jackson, whose accomplishments should garner him household recognition, especially from those who participate on game shows. However, in the heat of the moment, coming up with any answer on Jeopardy! can be difficult and the College Football Hall of Famer seemed to recognize that.

At least now, it’s safe to say that Joey, Candace and Jackie will remember the name “Bo Jackson” for the rest of their lives.

