A one-on-one video from a high school football camp is going viral and ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit was not happy with what he was witnessing.

In the video, a receiver and defensive back were lined up against each other without pads on, and as soon as the ball is snapped, the defensive back wrapped the receiver up and drove him back into the crowd that was watching the drill.

“What organization is allowing this?!?,” Herbstreit tweeted.

“Not only allowing it, but encouraging it…if you’re a parent sending your kid to camps, do everything you can to avoid these settings…waste of time. All for social media clicks. Nothing to be gained for anyone.”

Bear-hugging a wide receiver and tackling him at the line of scrimmage would surely be flagged in a game, and Herbstreit may not be wrong to assume that this anything productive in terms of good practice work.

These videos are indeed all about the social media reaction, and Herbstreit wasn’t having any of it on Saturday.

