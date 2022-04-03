UNC’s Final Four Win Creates Amazing Record vs. Duke in Coach K Era

After No. 8 seed North Carolina knocked off No. 2 seed Duke in Saturday’s Final Four tilt, the Tar Heels achieved the feat of sending their rival’s coach into retirement while simultaneously punching their ticket to a national championship game.

In a contest that was perhaps the most anticipated college basketball game in the history of the NCAA tournament, Carolina and Duke treated basketball fans to a thriller that featured 18 lead changes, 12 ties and incredible shot making all throughout the game.

While it was the first time that North Carolina and Duke have squared off in the Big Dance, it was far from the first time that fans witnessed a close game between the two schools.

In fact, over the course of the Coach K era, this rivalry has been incredibly closely-contested.

As Duke heads home to usher in the Jon Scheyer era, North Carolina heads to the national title game to take on Kansas.

Tip-off for Monday night’s championship game is set for 9:20 p.m. ET and will be televised on TBS.

More Coach K Coverage: