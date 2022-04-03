Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
EXTRA MUSTARD
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
Extra Mustard

Kenny Smith on Coach K: ‘I’m Going to Miss What He’s Done for Carolina Basketball’

North Carolina defeated Duke in Saturday’s second national semifinal game by a final score of 81–77, ending the illustrious coaching career of Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski.

Basketball analyst and noted North Carolina alum, Kenny Smith, gave his take on the end of an era for Coach K and the rivalry between the Tar Heels and Blue Devils. 

“As happy as Tar Heel fans are probably around the country, this is a sad day for Carolina basketball. Because there is no one … that can create the type of intensity that was going here tonight for Coach K,” Smith said.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

“It’s a sad day to see him walk out. First time I’ve kinda removed myself from a Tar Heel and felt teared up watching him leave because what he means to us … he pushes us to make North Carolina better. He pushed us when we initially pushed him … and then he caught us and surpassed us, honestly, and we were like ’No, we have to get back.’ … I’m going to miss him. I’m going to miss what he’s done for the ACC, but more importantly for what he’s done for Carolina basketball.”

It certainly is the end of an era, with North Carolina’s Roy Williams retiring after last season to pave the way for his former assistant Hubert Davis to take the Tar Heels to Monday’s national championship game. Duke is going home to usher in the Jon Scheyer coaching regime in Durham.

More Coach K Coverage: 

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

carlos beltran
MLB

Carlos Beltrán Addresses Astros Sign-Stealing Scandal

The former Houston player opened up about his role in the team’s infamous sign-stealing scheme.

By Nick Selbe
Apr 2, 2022; New Orleans, LA, USA; Former North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Roy Williams smiles before the game against the Duke Blue Devils during the 2022 NCAA men’s basketball tournament Final Four semifinals at Caesars Superdome.
Extra Mustard

Why CBB Fans Dubbed Kansas-UNC Title Game the ‘Roy Williams Bowl’

The legendary coach led both the Tar Heels and Jayhawks to prominence during his 43-year career.

By Jelani Scott
Mike Krzyzewski and Paolo Banchero talk during practice.
Play
College Basketball

Banchero: Coach K ‘Lived Up to Everything’ He Promised

Duke’s forward was proud to have spent his freshman year in Durham.

By Daniel Chavkin
Thad Matta coaches a game on the Ohio State sidelines.
College Basketball

Butler Hires Former Ohio State Coach Thad Matta

The veteran coach has led the programs at Butler, Xavier and Ohio State since 2000.

By Daniel Chavkin
North Carolina fans celebrate their win vs. Duke.
Play
Extra Mustard

UNC Drops ‘Farewell’ Tweet After Final Four Win Over Duke

North Carolina’s twitter account said goodbye to Mike Krzyzewski with a short and sweet message.

By Daniel Chavkin
Deshaun Watson speaks to media at a Browns press conference.
Extra Mustard

Watson Leave Falcons Jersey in Background of Browns Picture

The new Cleveland quarterback had more than one team’s jersey in an Instagram picture.

By Daniel Chavkin
Sean Manaea throws a pitch for the Athletics.
MLB

Report: Padres Acquire Manaea in Trade With Athletics

San Diego is adding to its starting rotation before the start of the regular season.

By Daniel Chavkin
Frank Gore runs the ball for the 49ers.
NFL

Gore to Sign One-Day Contract With 49ers Before Retirement

The veteran running back is signing one more contract.

By Daniel Chavkin