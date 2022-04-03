North Carolina defeated Duke in Saturday’s second national semifinal game by a final score of 81–77, ending the illustrious coaching career of Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski.

Basketball analyst and noted North Carolina alum, Kenny Smith, gave his take on the end of an era for Coach K and the rivalry between the Tar Heels and Blue Devils.

“As happy as Tar Heel fans are probably around the country, this is a sad day for Carolina basketball. Because there is no one … that can create the type of intensity that was going here tonight for Coach K,” Smith said.

“It’s a sad day to see him walk out. First time I’ve kinda removed myself from a Tar Heel and felt teared up watching him leave because what he means to us … he pushes us to make North Carolina better. He pushed us when we initially pushed him … and then he caught us and surpassed us, honestly, and we were like ’No, we have to get back.’ … I’m going to miss him. I’m going to miss what he’s done for the ACC, but more importantly for what he’s done for Carolina basketball.”

It certainly is the end of an era, with North Carolina’s Roy Williams retiring after last season to pave the way for his former assistant Hubert Davis to take the Tar Heels to Monday’s national championship game. Duke is going home to usher in the Jon Scheyer coaching regime in Durham.

