Following No. 8 seed North Carolina’s 81–77 victory over No. 2 seed Duke in Saturday night’s national semifinal that ended the illustrious career of Blue Devils coach Mike Krzyzewski, social media erupted with jokes about how the coaching legend may renege on his decision to retire.

Could Coach K really go out in his final game losing to his school’s biggest rival?

The answer appears to be yes, as Coach K announced last summer that this season would be his last as coach of the Blue Devils.

But that didn’t stop college basketball fans from tweeting out some of their best jokes following the game on Saturday night.

Losing his final two games against North Carolina will certainly leave a sour taste to the end of an illustrious career for Coach K, but his legacy is secure as a five-time national champion head coach. He was also able to joke about his retirement as he said goodbye to the media Saturday night, so the jokes and speculation otherwise appear to be just that.

Meanwhile, North Carolina now advances to Monday night’s national championship game against No. 1 seed Kansas. It is the program’s first trip to the title game since the 2016 season, which was Roy Williams’s final championship victory as the Tar Heels’ coach.

Tip-off is set for 9:20 p.m. ET and the game will be televised on TBS.

