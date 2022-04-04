Zach and Julie Ertz announced Monday that they are expecting their first child. The announcement was made via social media posts that featured a pregnant Julie and Zach during a photoshoot.

“Adding to our starting lineup…Baby Ertz!” the caption read.

The couple posted the same picture and caption on their respective Instagram and Twitter accounts. Zach, a tight end for the NFL’s Arizona Cardinals, and Julie, a midfielder for the NWSL’s Angel City, are both accomplished athletes in their own right.

Zach is a three-time Pro Bowler and won Super Bowl LII back in 2018 as a member of the Eagles. He also holds the record for most receptions in a single season by a tight end with 116 catches in ’18.

Julie is a part of the U.S. women’s national team and was a member of the Chicago Red Stars for seven years until being traded to Angel City in December. She won a bronze medal for Team USA at the Tokyo Olympics last summer and was a member of World Cup-winning teams in 2015 and ’19. Angel City recently said that the club does not expect Ertz to play this season.

The couple was engaged in 2016 and married in ’17. Now, the Ertz family will have its first child in ’22.

