Over the course of the last 25 years, Tiger Woods has delivered some of the most memorable moments in golf history.

However, with the 2022 Masters rapidly approaching, it’s difficult to forget Woods’s most iconic moment at Augusta National: a chip-in on the 16th hole in the final round of the 2005 tournament.

Off to the left side of the green on the par-3 after his tee shot, Woods found himself with a tricky second shot from about 16 feet away. He punched his ball well to the left of the pin and watched it slowly roll down the slope towards the cup.

Although it looked like the ball might come up just short, another half-rotation gave the shot just enough juice to roll off of the lip of the cup and into the hole. Woods was ecstatic, pumping both of his arms in dramatic fashion as a packed crowd at Augusta National roared all around him.

Woods would go onto pull off an incredible comeback to claim his fourth Masters green jacket, downing Chris DiMarco in a playoff. It would also mark the last time that the 15-time major champion would win at Augusta National until his victory at the 2019 tournament, at the age of 43.

With Woods saying he will be a “game-time decision” for the 2022 Masters, it’s possible that fans could watch one of the sport’s greatest players at one of golf’s most historic venues once again this weekend.