Tiger Woods Returns to Augusta Sunday, Calls Himself 'Game-Time Decision' to Play 2022 Masters

Tiger Woods is returning to Augusta with the hope of competing in the Masters this week.

Tiger Woods will return to Augusta National on Sunday, where he will continue to practice with hopes of playing for the first time since a horrific car crash more than 13 months ago left him hospitalized for weeks. He announced the news via Twitter on Sunday morning.

Woods, 46, a five-time winner of the tournament, has not competed since the 2020 Masters where he tied for 38th. His status for the 2021 event was uncertain due to a back procedure — his fifth — he had performed in December 2020.

The crash on Feb. 23, 2021, led to severe injuries for his lower right leg. Woods was driving an SUV on his way to a documentary shoot for one of his endorsers when he crossed through two oncoming lanes, struck a curb and hit a tree on a downhill stretch of road outside of Los Angeles.

Woods had open fractures in the upper and lower portions of the tibia and said later that doctors told him amputation was possible.

Hospitalized for weeks, Woods kept a low profile and offered few updates, disclosing later that he was mostly immobile for three months. He was able to play in the PNC Championship with his son Charlie in December, a 36-hole exhibition in which he rode a cart and said he was nowhere close to being able to return to competitive golf.

He reiterated his comments during a Feb. 16 news conference at the Genesis Invitational, where he talked about being able to play “hit and giggle" golf but not the kind expected on the PGA Tour.

“My golf activity has been very limited," Woods said. “I can chip and putt really well and hit short irons very well, but I havne’t done any long stuff seriously. I’m still working. I’m still working on the walking part. My foot was a little messed up there about a year ago, so the walking part is something that I’m still working on, working on strength and development in that. It takes time.

“What’s frustrating is it’s not my timetable. I want to be at a certain place, but I’m not. I’ve just got to continue working, yes. But as I said, not at the speed and rate that I would like. You add in the age factor, too. You just don’t quite heal as fast, which is frustrating."

Perhaps Woods was underselling his situation, or trying to keep expectations low. Or maybe he’s made a swift move through rehabilitation over the several weeks.

Woods sparked immense speculation about his return when he went to Augusta National on Tuesday to play the course and test his fitness on the challenging terrain.

His son Charlie played with him and Rory McIlroy reported that Woods looked good. He told the Golf Channel that he spoke with Woods was was being “very conservative" and simply wanted to see how it he fared.

McIlroy also disclosed that he visited with Woods several weeks ago and would have thought Woods could play the Masters.

If he's able to play on Thursday, it would be the 24th time Woods has teed it up in the tournament, including his first two as an amateur. He won the first of his five green jackets in 1997, 25 years ago. In addition to his five victories, Woods has nine other top-5 finishes at the Masters.

