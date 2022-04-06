Skip to main content
Jon Scheyer: Coach K ‘Doesn’t Want Me to Be Him’
Jon Scheyer: Coach K ‘Doesn’t Want Me to Be Him’

Jay Bilas: ‘Zero’ Chance Coach K Comes Out of Retirement

It wasn’t exactly a storybook ending for Mike Krzyzewski in the NCAA tournament. The way that Coach K’s career appears to have ended, along with some early staff shakeups for his hand-picked Duke successor Jon Scheyer, have some speculating that his retirement could be shortlived. ESPN’s Jay Bilas isn’t among them, though.

On Tuesday, another notable ESPN Blue Devil—Jay Williams—speculated that the recent departure of Nolan Smith from the team’s staff, could open the door for Krzyzewski’s return. Smith heads to another ACC program, Louisville, where he will battle Scheyer and Duke for recruits.

“It turns into recruiting battles, man, and it weakens your hold on the number one class,” Williams said during Keyshawn, JWill and Max. “So, if you’re Coach K, how do you strengthen that hold? By coming back.”

Bilas, on the other hand, rules it out pretty completely. During an appearance on the The Rich Eisen Show, he said it won’t happen, while taking a sideswipe at the most notable recent un-retiree in sports: Tom Brady.

“Zero,” Bilas said, when asked if there is any chance of Coach K returning for one more year. “Yeah, zero. But if he does it, if he does come back I hope he does it on one of Tom Brady’s most important days. Because Brady announced he was coming back during the bracket reveal of Selection Sunday. I think Coach K should time it to one of Brady’s most important moments and do that.”

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

After losing to arch-rival North Carolina in the legendary coach’s final regular season game at Cameron Indoor Stadium, the Tar Heels got the best of them once again in the Final Four. It was the first-ever NCAA tournament meeting between the two ACC powers, and UNC won a classic, 81–77.

Evidence points towards Bilas being correct over Williams here. Tuesday also saw Elon coach Mike Schrage resign. It is widely reported that he will join Duke’s staff to fill the vacancy left by Smith. That certainly indicates that Scheyer is moving forward, and Krzyzewski is in fact riding off into the sunset after a record 13th Final Four appearance.

