Danielle Parhizkaran/Augusta Chronicle/USA TODAY Network

You would expect all eyes to be on the world’s best golfers who have flocked to Augusta National for the Masters. However, on Wednesday, a four-year-old stole the show during the Par 3 contest.

Tommy Fleetwood’s son, Franklin, sported a full caddie outfit as he sprinted down the course after his father’s ball. And although it was not the first time he had done it on Wednesday, the crowd gave him quite the reception on one hole in particular.

He lost some steam when he neared the green, but he stood patiently, watching as his dad walked towards him.

The Par 3 contest typically lets the golfers spend time with their families in a more relaxed atmosphere ahead of the year’s first major. Three years ago, Jack Nicklaus’s grandson was the one who captured Augusta’s attention as he hit an ace on the final hole.

Four-year-old Franklin Fleetwood had to resort to just caddy duties this year. Maybe soon, he’ll join his father at the tee box as well.

