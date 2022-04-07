Skip to main content
Shane McMahon’s Son Declan Commits to Big Ten Football Program

Declan McMahon, a class of 2022 high school running back, has committed to the University of Indiana as a preferred walk-on, he announced on his personal Twitter page.

Declan is the son of WWE legend Shane McMahon and the grandson of Vince McMahon. Shane shared a post on Twitter expressing his excitement for his son’s opportunity with the Hoosiers.

McMahon landed a preferred walk-on offer from Tom Allen and the Hoosiers on March 7th, and has since made a trip to Bloomington. 

While he will walk-on with the Hoosiers, McMahon is an accomplished high school running back who had scholarship offers from East Carolina and Fordham. Ultimately, an opportunity to play football in the Big Ten was too much to pass up for McMahon, who will now join the Hoosiers without a scholarship instead.

McMahon joins Indiana’s 2022 class that features 21 signees, per 247 Sports, and is considered to be a top 30 class in the country.

