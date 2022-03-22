Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
MLB
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
MLB

Report: MLB, Union Add ‘Ohtani Rule’ Among Series of Rule Changes for 2022 Season

After months of negotiations that were often contentious, it’s easy to have the impression that MLB and the players association can’t agree on anything. However, it appears everyone is on the same page about one crucial baseball issue: more Shohei Ohtani is always better.

The league and players’ union has reportedly agreed to a series of rules for the upcoming season, one of which will likely only impact the reigning American League MVP, according to Joel Sherman of the New York Post. With the universal designated hitter arriving this year, an “Ohtani rule” will allow a pitcher who is also hitting in the team’s lineup that game to remain as DH even after he is removed from the game as the pitcher. So, if Ohtani gets pulled from the mound in the sixth inning, he’ll still be able to bat for the remainder of the game. Previously, Ohtani had to move to the outfield If the Los Angeles Angels wanted to keep his bat in the lineup. 

shohei ohtani (1)
Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

In addition, the two sides agreed to expanded rosters from 26 players to 28 through May 1 to accommodate for the abbreviated spring training. Further, the 2022 season will see the return of “ghost” base runners in extra-inning games, as well as scheduled nine-inning double-headers.

The Ohtani rule is set to be in effect for the lifetime of the current collective bargaining agreement, which runs for five years, for the purpose of promoting more two-way players. The ghost runner rule will only take effect for 2022.

Last season, Ohtani wowed with his pitching and hitting prowess, posting a 9-2 record with a 3.18 ERA and 156 strikeouts across 23 starts on the mound. He also hit .257/.372/.592 with 46 home runs, 100 RBI and 26 stolen bases.

More MLB Coverage:
Rockies Repeat History With Stunning Kris Bryant Signing
Here Come the Blue Jays, the AL’s Most Delightful Juggernaut
Correa’s Move to Minnesota Could Be a Perfect Match
Freddie Freeman Makes Strongest Team in MLB Even Stronger

Breaking
Los Angeles Angels
Los Angeles Angels

YOU MAY LIKE

os Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald (99) celebrates in the fourth quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium.
NFL

Rams Seeking a ‘Win-Win Solution’ in Aaron Donald’s Contract

Los Angeles wants to keep the All-Pro defensive tackle while improving the team as well.

By Wilton Jackson
Mitchell Trubisky
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Impact: Free-Agent Tracker

Player movement in the NFL this offseason will affect the fantasy landscape.

By Michael Fabiano
Tom Brady’s wife Gisele Bundchen celebrates after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium.
Play
Extra Mustard

Report: Gisele Releasing Cookbook With Brady Family’s Recipes

The super-model is set to release the book in spring 2024.

By Daniela Perez
PSG faces Manchester City in Champions League
Soccer

UEFA Set to Overhaul Financial Fair Play Rules

An overhaul of financial restrictions in European soccer will be discussed by leading clubs at a meeting Thursday with limits on spending rather than salary caps.

By Associated Press
Chelsea is for sale
Soccer

Owner of DQ’d Kentucky Derby Winner Joins Chelsea Bidders

Amr Zedan, owner of Medina Spirit, has joined the list of potential buyers for Roman Abramovich’s club.

By Associated Press
Aug 30, 2012; Philadelphia, PA, USA; New York Jets linebacker Bart Scott (57) during warmups prior to playing the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. The Eagles defeated the Jets 28-10.
Extra Mustard

Former NFL Star Says Chiefs Won't Make Playoffs in 2022

Bart Scott picked his seven teams to make the playoffs in the AFC next season. The Chiefs weren’t one of them.

By Wilton Jackson
New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20)
MLB

Report: Pete Alonso, Mets Reach Agreement

The first baseman will and his team avoid arbitration ahead of the season.

By Madison Williams
A detailed view of a NCAA March Madness logo
Play
College Basketball

Top Five Most-Viewed March Madness Games From First Weekend

The Duke-Michigan State game brought in the most viewers with 11.2 million on Sunday.

By Madison Williams