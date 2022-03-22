Report: MLB, Union Add ‘Ohtani Rule’ Among Series of Rule Changes for 2022 Season

After months of negotiations that were often contentious, it’s easy to have the impression that MLB and the players association can’t agree on anything. However, it appears everyone is on the same page about one crucial baseball issue: more Shohei Ohtani is always better.



The league and players’ union has reportedly agreed to a series of rules for the upcoming season, one of which will likely only impact the reigning American League MVP, according to Joel Sherman of the New York Post. With the universal designated hitter arriving this year, an “Ohtani rule” will allow a pitcher who is also hitting in the team’s lineup that game to remain as DH even after he is removed from the game as the pitcher. So, if Ohtani gets pulled from the mound in the sixth inning, he’ll still be able to bat for the remainder of the game. Previously, Ohtani had to move to the outfield If the Los Angeles Angels wanted to keep his bat in the lineup.

Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports

In addition, the two sides agreed to expanded rosters from 26 players to 28 through May 1 to accommodate for the abbreviated spring training. Further, the 2022 season will see the return of “ghost” base runners in extra-inning games, as well as scheduled nine-inning double-headers.

The Ohtani rule is set to be in effect for the lifetime of the current collective bargaining agreement, which runs for five years, for the purpose of promoting more two-way players. The ghost runner rule will only take effect for 2022.

Last season, Ohtani wowed with his pitching and hitting prowess, posting a 9-2 record with a 3.18 ERA and 156 strikeouts across 23 starts on the mound. He also hit .257/.372/.592 with 46 home runs, 100 RBI and 26 stolen bases.

