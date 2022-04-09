Steelers quarterback and former Ohio State standout Dwayne Haskins has died at the age of 24, as first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Haskins was hit by a vehicle in South Florida on Saturday morning, his agent Cedric Saunders told Schefter. Details of the incident have not yet been released.

The quarterback was in the area to train with other Pittsburgh quarterbacks, running back and wide receivers. On Friday, he was seen posting videos and photos on social media of he and his teammates during their workouts.

Haskins was set to turn 25-years-old on May 3.

After the devastating news of his death came to light, numerous touching tributes from Haskins’s former Ohio State and NFL teammates on social media. His family also received various condolences and messages of support.

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin and Commanders co-owners Dan and Tanya Snyder released statements on Saturday morning, expressing their own devastation at Haskins’ death.

At Ohio State, Haskins dazzled during his redshirt sophomore season, finishing the year with 4,831 yards and 50 touchdowns. He set multiple Big Ten records for his performance, including single-season passing yardage, single-season passing touchdowns and most Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week awards.

Haskins also broke numerous Buckeyes’ records, including single-season completion percentage (70%), single game passing yards (499) and single game passing touchdowns (six). He finished third in the Heisman Trophy voting in 2018.

The Commanders went on to select Haskins with the No. 15 overall pick in the ensuing 2019 NFL draft. He battled for the starting job in Washington for the next two seasons, throwing for 2,804 yards, 12 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in 16 total appearances. He was released near the end of the 2020 campaign.

In January 2021, the Steelers signed Haskins, who became the team’s third-string quarterback behind Ben Roethlisberger and Mason Rudolph. Haskins was inactive for all but one game of the 2021 season, but did play in four preseason games for Pittsburgh, racking up 379 passing yards and two touchdowns in those appearances.

Haskins signed a one-year contract to remain with the Steelers on March 16.