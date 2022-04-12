Five-star quarterback Arch Manning took a surprise visit to Virginia Friday and a former Cavaliers player decided to try and recruit the top prospect.

During the Green Light with Chris Long podcast, Long made a comical—and somewhat desperate—case for Manning to choose Virginia.

“We want you [Manning] to come to Charlottesville, man,” Long said. “First off, you will definitely be able to walk around here and not get bothered. We offer you unlimited access to Studio J., all the Spindrifts in the fridge, any time.”

Long also added he’d pay Manning $500 an hour to babysit his children. He sweetened the deal and said he’d drink beers with his father, Cooper, when he visits campus so that he can spend time with his friends. He also wagered that if Manning enrolled in Virginia and led the team to a College Football Playoff appearance, his next child’s middle name would be Arch.

Long had a standout career at Virginia and was selected with the No. 2 pick in the 2008 draft by the Rams. He also played for the Patriots and Eagles before retiring after the 2018 season.

Manning, nephew of former NFL quarterbacks Peyton and Eli, is heavily considering Georgia, Texas and Alabama as his top schools, according to a 247Sports report from March. Ole Miss, Florida, LSU and Tennessee are all still in the mix as well, which is why the trip to an ACC school like Virginia was a shock.

He’s currently a junior at Isidore Newman High School in New Orleans and is reportedly expected to make a decision on his future next fall during his senior year.

