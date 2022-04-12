Earlier this offseason, Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford inked a lucrative extension to remain in Los Angeles for four additional seasons. He’s already put some of those new earnings to good use.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Stafford and his wife, Kelly, have purchased two adjacent, Los Angeles homes from hip-hop star Drake. The couple reportedly spent a total of $11 million on the properties, which was well over the $7.4 million asking price for the 3.6-acre parcels in the San Fernando Valley Region.

The Staffords already bought a 15,000-square-foot home in the same area for $19.6 million last summer, after Matthew was traded from the Lions to the Rams.

The couple reportedly spent $5 million and $6 million, respectively, on Drake’s former properties. According to the real estate listing from the Beverly Hills Estates real estate company, one of the properties is a 3,600-square-foot home that contains five bedrooms, six bathrooms, a heated pool, a pizza oven and an additional 800-square-foot guest house.

The second property is a 2400-square-foot, three bedroom, three bathroom home with a brick fireplace and private horse trail.

Now up to three homes in the Los Angeles area, Stafford and his family seem to be settling down long-term. On March 19, the 34-year-old quarterback signed a four-year, $160 million extension with the Rams that will keep him under contract with the franchise through the 2026 season.

On the field, Stafford has proven his worth. After throwing for 4,886 yards and 41 touchdown passes during the 2021 regular season, he led the Rams to a 23–20 win over the Bengals in Super Bowl LVI. He went 26-of-40 for 283 yards and three touchdowns, including a game-winning score to receiver Cooper Kupp late in the fourth quarter.

