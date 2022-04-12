Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
EXTRA MUSTARD
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
Extra Mustard

Rams QB Matthew Stafford Buys Two Los Angeles Homes from Drake

Earlier this offseason, Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford inked a lucrative extension to remain in Los Angeles for four additional seasons. He’s already put some of those new earnings to good use.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Stafford and his wife, Kelly, have purchased two adjacent, Los Angeles homes from hip-hop star Drake. The couple reportedly spent a total of $11 million on the properties, which was well over the $7.4 million asking price for the 3.6-acre parcels in the San Fernando Valley Region.

The Staffords already bought a 15,000-square-foot home in the same area for $19.6 million last summer, after Matthew was traded from the Lions to the Rams.

The couple reportedly spent $5 million and $6 million, respectively, on Drake’s former properties. According to the real estate listing from the Beverly Hills Estates real estate company, one of the properties is a 3,600-square-foot home that contains five bedrooms, six bathrooms, a heated pool, a pizza oven and an additional 800-square-foot guest house. 

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

The second property is a 2400-square-foot, three bedroom, three bathroom home with a brick fireplace and private horse trail.

Now up to three homes in the Los Angeles area, Stafford and his family seem to be settling down long-term. On March 19, the 34-year-old quarterback signed a four-year, $160 million extension with the Rams that will keep him under contract with the franchise through the 2026 season.

On the field, Stafford has proven his worth. After throwing for 4,886 yards and 41 touchdown passes during the 2021 regular season, he led the Rams to a 23–20 win over the Bengals in Super Bowl LVI. He went 26-of-40 for 283 yards and three touchdowns, including a game-winning score to receiver Cooper Kupp late in the fourth quarter.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Los Angeles Rams coverage, go to Ram Digest.

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Stephen Curry on the bench for the Warriors.
Play
NBA

Stephen Curry Uncertain for Game 1 Against Nuggets

He missed the last 12 games of the season with a sprained ligament and bone bruise in his left foot.

By Joseph Salvador
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) controls the ball against Toronto Raptors forward Precious Achiuwa.
Play
NBA

Debating the Most Disappointing Teams This Season

Lakers. Nets. Knicks. Blazers. Which teams didn't live up to expectations?

By Chris Mannix and Howard Beck
Arch Manning runs the ball as Newman takes on Lafayette Christian Academy.
Play
Extra Mustard

Chris Long Makes Plea for Arch Manning to Choose Virginia

He offered to pay Manning $500 an hour for babysitting his children if he enrolled in Virginia.

By Joseph Salvador
Apr 8, 2022; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) drives to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers forward Lauri Markkanen (24) during the fourth quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Play
NBA

Previewing Cavs-Nets and the NBA Play-in Matchups

Should Brooklyn worry about its porous defense against a team that has Darius Garland? Will Evan Mobley defend Kevin Durant?

By Michael Pina and Rohan Nadkarni
nolan smith
Play
College Basketball

Nolan Smith Talks Louisville Job, Coach K: ‘He Was So Happy for Me’

Smith left his position as an assistant on Duke’s staff to join new head coach Kenny Payne and the Cardinals.

By Nick Selbe
Ken Griffey Jr. smiles while arriving at the National Baseball Hall of Fame.
Play
Extra Mustard

Look: Ken Griffey Jr.’s Impressive Zoom Background Goes Viral

“The Kid” shows off some of his career hardware on video calls.

By Zach Koons
adam-schefter
Play
Extra Mustard

Adam Schefter’s ‘Apology’ for Dwayne Haskins Tweet Feels Kinda Gross

The ESPN reporter used his podcast to offer an apology for the controversial post.

By Jimmy Traina
Urban Meyer while coaching the Jaguars.
Media

Urban Meyer Wants to Return to Being an Analyst

When talking about going back to TV, he said “that’s all still in conversation.”

By Joseph Salvador