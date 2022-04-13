Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
Extra Mustard

Ian Rapoport Says There Was A Little Bit of ‘Relief From Everyone’ When OBJ Tore ACL

Odell Beckham Jr. was on a pace to most likely be named the MVP of Super Bowl LVI after his first half performance in the big game. Instead, the Rams wider receiver missed the second half after tearing his ACL, ending his masterful performance with two receptions for 52 yards and one touchdown.

However, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Beckham tearing his ACL in the Super Bowl was a blessing in disguise. Prior to Beckham signing a one-year deal to join the Rams in the 2021 offseason, the three-time Pro Bowler had previously torn his ACL in his left knee with Cleveland in the Browns’ 37-34 win against the Bengals on Oct. 25, 2020.

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield was seeking to connect with Beckham on a pass early in the first quarter of the game when it was intercepted by Bengals’ Darius Phillips. Beckham chased Phillips down but made an awkward tackle and suffered the injury. On Wednesday, Rapoport appeared on the Pat McAfee Show and shared that Beckham’s prior surgery on his ACL tear in Cleveland didn’t go “as well as anyone would’ve hoped.”

“The team doctor … corrected a previous surgery from a couple of years ago,” Rapoport said. “The knee was a concern because it was not 100% healthy and I don’t believe they [Rams] would’ve given him [Odell Beckham Jr.] a long-term deal just based on the knee because it was troubling.” 

As a result, per Rapoport, Beckham tearing his ACL again in the Super Bowl was “in a weird way” a little bit of “relief from everyone” because his knee was able to get fixed correctly. “This past surgery went really well, he probably is going to have extended his career just because of this recent surgery,” Rapoport said.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

While Beckham remains on the market in free agency, there is mutual interest between him and the Rams. Rapoport stated that the Rams’ doctor who conducted the surgery and the franchise “knows more about his knee than everyone else.”

More than three weeks ago, Ramas general manager Les Snead said the franchise wanted the star wideout back in a Rams' uniform.

“He’s someone that we definitely want back,” Snead said. “A little big more complex situation based on the injury. We envision it being similar but different circumstances to last year. When Odell is ready to play, we’d appreciate him being part of (the Rams).”

Beckham played in eight regular-season games, recording 27 catches for 305 yards and five touchdowns. In the postseason, he tallied 21 grabs for 288 yards and two scores across four games.

More NFL Coverage:

For more Los Angeles Rams coverage, go to Ram Digest 

Breaking
Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams

YOU MAY LIKE

Baker Mayfield before a Browns game.
Play
NFL

Baker Mayfield Says He Feels Disrespected by Browns

He said he has “no clue” where he’s going to play next.

By Joseph Salvador
Brooklyn Nets’ Kevin Durant dunks the ball during the second half of the opening basketball game of the NBA play-in tournament against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Tuesday, April 12, 2022, in New York.
Play
Betting

Betting Advice: Buy or Fade the Nets’ Odds?

The Nets, the 7-seed in the East, have the third-best future odds and second-best odds to win the East. Our bettors reveal whether they’re buying or fading the Nets’ odds.

By Jennifer Piacenti and SI Betting Staff
Ty Gibbs during the Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. 300 at Daytona International Speedway
Racing

NASCAR Hands Ty Gibbs a Fine but Not for Throwing Punches

The Xfinity driver received a $15,000 fine for a behavioral violation.

By Madeline Coleman
Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins (3) looks on from the sidelines.
Play
NFL

Dwayne Haskins’s Wife, Kalabrya, Issues Statement on Husband’s Death

She expressed gratitude for the outpouring of support that her and the Haskins family have received in recent days.

By Zach Koons
Former Ohio State quarterback Cardale Jones speaks at vigil for Dwayne Haskins.
Play
College Football

Cardale Jones Honors Dwayne Haskins at OSU Vigil

He was critical of some media members’ framing of Haskins’s death during his speech.

By Dan Lyons
SMU guard Kendric Davis
Play
College Basketball

The Top 25 Transfers Available in Men’s College Hoops

The portal is overflowing with players as coaches scour the market for the best fits for their program. Who are the best of the best?

By Kevin Sweeney
North Carolina head coach Hubert Davis and North Carolina's Armando Bacot speaks during a news conference during the second half of a college basketball game in the semifinal round of the Men's Final Four NCAA tournament, Saturday, April 2, 2022, in New Orleans. North Carolina defeated Duke 81-77.
Play
College Basketball

Armando Bacot Releases Dramatic Video, MJ-Statement: ‘I’m Back’

The star big is the first starter with remaining eligibility for the Tar Heels to announce his plans for next season.

By Madeline Coleman
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid and guard James Harden against the Phoenix Suns.
Play
NBA

Joel Embiid, James Harden and the Sixers’ Rotation Question

Can Philly figure out how to maximize its star duo before it’s too late?

By Michael Pina