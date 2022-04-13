Ian Rapoport Says There Was A Little Bit of ‘Relief From Everyone’ When OBJ Tore ACL

Odell Beckham Jr. was on a pace to most likely be named the MVP of Super Bowl LVI after his first half performance in the big game. Instead, the Rams wider receiver missed the second half after tearing his ACL, ending his masterful performance with two receptions for 52 yards and one touchdown.

However, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Beckham tearing his ACL in the Super Bowl was a blessing in disguise. Prior to Beckham signing a one-year deal to join the Rams in the 2021 offseason, the three-time Pro Bowler had previously torn his ACL in his left knee with Cleveland in the Browns’ 37-34 win against the Bengals on Oct. 25, 2020.

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield was seeking to connect with Beckham on a pass early in the first quarter of the game when it was intercepted by Bengals’ Darius Phillips. Beckham chased Phillips down but made an awkward tackle and suffered the injury. On Wednesday, Rapoport appeared on the Pat McAfee Show and shared that Beckham’s prior surgery on his ACL tear in Cleveland didn’t go “as well as anyone would’ve hoped.”

“The team doctor … corrected a previous surgery from a couple of years ago,” Rapoport said. “The knee was a concern because it was not 100% healthy and I don’t believe they [Rams] would’ve given him [Odell Beckham Jr.] a long-term deal just based on the knee because it was troubling.”

As a result, per Rapoport, Beckham tearing his ACL again in the Super Bowl was “in a weird way” a little bit of “relief from everyone” because his knee was able to get fixed correctly. “This past surgery went really well, he probably is going to have extended his career just because of this recent surgery,” Rapoport said.

While Beckham remains on the market in free agency, there is mutual interest between him and the Rams. Rapoport stated that the Rams’ doctor who conducted the surgery and the franchise “knows more about his knee than everyone else.”

More than three weeks ago, Ramas general manager Les Snead said the franchise wanted the star wideout back in a Rams' uniform.

“He’s someone that we definitely want back,” Snead said. “A little big more complex situation based on the injury. We envision it being similar but different circumstances to last year. When Odell is ready to play, we’d appreciate him being part of (the Rams).”

Beckham played in eight regular-season games, recording 27 catches for 305 yards and five touchdowns. In the postseason, he tallied 21 grabs for 288 yards and two scores across four games.

